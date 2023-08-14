Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

Father-son team repeats as winners of Drayton catfish tournament

Dick Dolan of Grafton, North Dakota, and Chris Dolan of Crystal, Minnesota, weighed in 86.8 pounds of catfish to win their second consecutive Catfish Capital Challenge Catfish Tournament.

Chris and Dick Dolan photo.jpg
Chris Dolan, left, of Crystal, Minnesota, and his dad, Dick Dolan of Grafton, North Dakota, hold their trophies and checks on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, after winning the Drayton Catfish Capital Challenge Catfish Tournament on the Red River in Drayton, North Dakota.
Contributed/Brad Durick
Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Today at 9:34 AM

DRAYTON, N.D. – Make it two in a row for the father-son team of Chris and Dick Dolan.

The Dolans – Dick is from Grafton, North Dakota, and Chris is from Crystal, Minnesota – weighed in 86.8 pounds of catfish to win their second consecutive Catfish Capital Challenge Catfish Tournament on the Red River in Drayton.

The pair landed a $10,000 check for winning the tournament. Last year, they weighed in 87.91 pounds of catfish to win the tournament and the top prize of $10,000.

The 2023 tournament was held Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12. Teams could weigh in four catfish daily, of which only two could be over 24 inches in length. Hastings Landing in Drayton city limits was tournament headquarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tournament was open to 60 two-person teams; each team could have up to two guests in the boat but could have no more than four lines in the water.

Chris Dolan 24.33 pound catfish.jpg
Chris Dolan of Crystal, Minnesota, with the 24.33-pound catfish that landed big fish honors for him and his dad, Dick Dolan of Grafton, North Dakota, on Friday, Aug. 9, 2023, the first day of the Catfish Capital Challenge Catfish Tournament on the Red River in Drayton, North Dakota. The Dolans for the second consecutive year won the tournament and top prize of $10,000.
Contributed/Brad Durick

Rounding out the top 10 teams and their two-day totals were as follows.

  • Second: Derek Knutson and Douglas Knutson, 84.76 pounds.
  • Third: Dustin Casmey and Troy Weber, 79.29 pounds.
  • Fourth: Darwin Lunski  and Trever Lunski, 78.45 pounds.
  • Fifth: Tim Koski and Cory Stejskal, 78.13 pounds.
  • Sixth: Ray Lee and Emma Voohees, 77.04 pounds.
  • Seventh: Jeremiah Baer and Sheila Baer, 76.34 pounds.
  • Eighth: Branden Lunski and Jensen Bauer, 75.95 pounds.
  • Ninth: Ethan Kringlen and Cody Olson, 75.49 pounds.
  • 10th:  Wade Anderson and Lacey Anderson, 75.14

In addition to winning the tournament, the Dolans landed big fish honors on day one with a 24.33-pound catfish. Big fish honors on day two went to the team of Tony Weber and Kyle Weber, with a 20.43-pound catfish. Daily big fish was worth $500.

Next year’s Catfish Capital Challenge Catfish Tournament is set for Friday, Aug. 9, and Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. More info: catfishdrayton.com.

Catfish Capital Challenge 2023 by inforumdocs on Scribd

Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Brad Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and has been the Grand Forks Herald's outdoors editor since 1998.

Besides his role as an outdoors writer, Dokken has an extensive background in northwest Minnesota and Canadian border issues and provides occasional coverage on those topics.

Reach him at bdokken@gfherald.com, by phone at (701) 780-1148 or on Twitter at @gfhoutdoor.
