Father-son team repeats as winners of Drayton catfish tournament

DRAYTON, N.D. – Make it two in a row for the father-son team of Chris and Dick Dolan.

The Dolans – Dick is from Grafton, North Dakota, and Chris is from Crystal, Minnesota – weighed in 86.8 pounds of catfish to win their second consecutive Catfish Capital Challenge Catfish Tournament on the Red River in Drayton.

The pair landed a $10,000 check for winning the tournament. Last year, they weighed in 87.91 pounds of catfish to win the tournament and the top prize of $10,000.

The 2023 tournament was held Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12. Teams could weigh in four catfish daily, of which only two could be over 24 inches in length. Hastings Landing in Drayton city limits was tournament headquarters.

The tournament was open to 60 two-person teams; each team could have up to two guests in the boat but could have no more than four lines in the water.

Chris Dolan of Crystal, Minnesota, with the 24.33-pound catfish that landed big fish honors for him and his dad, Dick Dolan of Grafton, North Dakota, on Friday, Aug. 9, 2023, the first day of the Catfish Capital Challenge Catfish Tournament on the Red River in Drayton, North Dakota. The Dolans for the second consecutive year won the tournament and top prize of $10,000. Contributed/Brad Durick

Rounding out the top 10 teams and their two-day totals were as follows.

Second: Derek Knutson and Douglas Knutson, 84.76 pounds.

Derek Knutson and Douglas Knutson, 84.76 pounds. Third: Dustin Casmey and Troy Weber, 79.29 pounds.

Dustin Casmey and Troy Weber, 79.29 pounds. Fourth: Darwin Lunski and Trever Lunski, 78.45 pounds.

Darwin Lunski and Trever Lunski, 78.45 pounds. Fifth: Tim Koski and Cory Stejskal, 78.13 pounds.

Tim Koski and Cory Stejskal, 78.13 pounds. Sixth: Ray Lee and Emma Voohees, 77.04 pounds.

Ray Lee and Emma Voohees, 77.04 pounds. Seventh: Jeremiah Baer and Sheila Baer, 76.34 pounds.

Jeremiah Baer and Sheila Baer, 76.34 pounds. Eighth: Branden Lunski and Jensen Bauer, 75.95 pounds.

Branden Lunski and Jensen Bauer, 75.95 pounds. Ninth: Ethan Kringlen and Cody Olson, 75.49 pounds.

Ethan Kringlen and Cody Olson, 75.49 pounds. 10th: Wade Anderson and Lacey Anderson, 75.14

In addition to winning the tournament, the Dolans landed big fish honors on day one with a 24.33-pound catfish. Big fish honors on day two went to the team of Tony Weber and Kyle Weber, with a 20.43-pound catfish. Daily big fish was worth $500.

Next year’s Catfish Capital Challenge Catfish Tournament is set for Friday, Aug. 9, and Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. More info: catfishdrayton.com.