Fast Devils Lake fishing action hooks first-time visitors

DEVILS LAKE – They'd heard the stories – of rising water, flooded roads and farmland and yes, great walleye fishing – but they'd never wet a line in Devils Lake.

So it was that Scott Jensen and Ron Nies, two friends from the Twin Cities, joined me for two days of walleye fishing in early August with Devils Lake fishing guide Garrett Bonham.

This would be a new experience for both of them.

Like so many days this summer, there wasn’t much wind on this hazy Saturday morning as Bonham steered his 20-foot Nitro guide boat – fully rigged with the latest whiz-bang electronics – to a flooded roadbed.

We’d start the day pulling spinners tipped with half a crawler in about 7 feet of water.

“Lack of wind” and “Devils Lake” aren’t commonly part of the same sentence, but it’s been the case on numerous occasions this summer, said Bonham, a guide for Bry’s Guide Service on Devils Lake.

Between the hazy sky – the result of Canadian wildfires burning hundreds of miles away – and the mirror-like water, it was sometimes hard to tell where the horizon ended and the lake began.

“It’s been crazy,” Bonham said. “We’ve had a lot of days like today where there’s just no wind.”

Lack of wind can be a death knell for walleye fishing on many lakes, but it’s not an issue on this flat-calm morning. Every pass along the flooded road produces a walleye or three. Some are too small to keep, but others are perfect eaters.

All this within sight of the boat ramp.

Record numbers

The walleye action we enjoy this smoky morning comes as no surprise. Last summer, results from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s annual July population survey yielded record-high walleye numbers in Devils Lake.

According to Game and Fish, the 2022 summer assessment produced 35.3 walleyes per net, compared with the average of 21.5 since the survey began more than 30 years ago. The number of 15- to 20-inch “keeper” walleyes also set a record at 12.3 per net – double the average of 6 per net.

Populations of 10- to 15-inch walleyes, which averaged 16 per net, also were above the average of 10 per net, Game and Fish data showed.

We see walleyes of many sizes while trolling the flooded roadbed.

The department is in the process of proofreading data from this year’s July survey, and official results should be available in the next week or so, said Todd Caspers, district fisheries biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Devils Lake.

“Walleye numbers and size were very good again,” Caspers said.

Following a pattern

Summer walleye fishing on Devils Lake tends to follow a pattern, Bonham says. Early in the year, it’s mostly bobber fishing and casting crankbaits or jigs. Sometime around Memorial Day weekend, pulling bottom bouncers and spinners enters the mix in place of casting, while bobber fishing is good as long as leeches are available.

Garrett Bonham of Devils Lake watches his electronics Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, while seeking out a fishing spot. Bonham, who guides for Bry's Guide Service, has been guiding on Devils Lake for eight years. Brad Dokken/Grand Forks Herald

Bonham’s dad, Dan – also a guide – and Mark Bry of Bry’s Guide Service are partners in Ed’s Bar and Bait Shop, an iconic Devils Lake business they purchased in October 2021. Garrett manages the inventory for the bait shop, so when it comes to bait supplies, he knows of what he speaks.

“Then it will get to a point – kind of like we are now – where leeches are hit or miss,” he said. “You can get them one week, you can’t get them the next, so bobber fishing kind of starts to fall out of favor.”

Bonham then begins trolling crankbaits and lead-core line – weighted line that sends the lures deeper than they’d run with traditional line – in addition to bottom bouncers and spinners.

To date, he says, trolling lead-core has “just been kind of OK.”

Ron Nies of Minneapolis with a walleye he caught on a leech and a slip bobber Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, on Devils Lake. Brad Dokken/Grand Forks Herald

“The last two weeks, it’s really kind of picked up,” he said. “And as I get farther into the summer – more September – I’ll switch almost all the way over to lead-core.”

With a healthy supply of leeches, Bonham’s next strategy on this Saturday morning is to head for a piece of submerged structure and set slip bobbers in 16 to 18 feet of water.

Things get crazy almost immediately, and at one point, three bobbers go down at once.

The walleyes run bigger here, and we’re soon approaching our five-fish daily limits. A scrappy northern pike in the low-30-inch range also finds a leech to its liking and puts up a spirited battle.

More enjoyable mayhem would be hard to imagine.

History and conversation

Good days on the water aren’t just about catching fish, though, and there’s plenty of time for conversation and a bit of Devils Lake history. A graduate of Fargo North High School who then attended Lake Region State College, Bonham is in his eighth year as a fishing guide on Devils Lake. He’s also a bit of a history buff and says he decided to learn more about Devils Lake after getting repeated questions from clients. It’s quite a story, of course, especially the flooding that saw lake levels rise more than 25 feet during a wet cycle that began in the early ’90s.

In 1940, Bonham says, Devils Lake was at an elevation of 1,401 feet above sea level, 49 feet lower than its current elevation of about 1,450 feet. During the course of the weekend, we hear stories about steamboats, flooded schools and highways that had to be moved.

All of it is fascinating.

Scott Jensen of St. Anthony, Minnesota, strikes a proud pose with a perch he caught Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, on his inaugural fishing trip to Devils Lake. Brad Dokken/Grand Forks Herald

The fast bobber action subsides after an hour or so, and Bonham decides to shift gears yet again and troll crankbaits behind lead-core. He follows the contour of what was the shoreline in 1990 – before the lake came up – and the technique produces a white bass, a perch, a pike and several small walleyes.

We finish out the day pulling spinners and bottom bouncers on yet another flooded roadbed, easily filling our five-fish walleye limits. We lose count of the number of walleyes we release during the 8-hour trip but it’s easily well over 70.

Not bad for a flat-calm, hazy day in August.

Our second day is considerably breezier, and Bonham targets calmer water on the northwest side of the lake, where we pull spinners and crawlers on flooded roadbeds, flooded stock dams and along an old highway that’s barely sticking out of the water. Again, the walleyes cooperate, and we lose count, opting to release the fish we catch rather than keep our two-day possession limit.

We have more than enough for a fish fry that night back at camp, and for Jensen and Nies to take a few walleyes home.

For a couple of Devils Lake newcomers, the big North Dakota lake definitely made an impression. Fishing’s not always this good, but it sure is fun when it is.

Having a guide who knew the history of Devils Lake added to the experience, they say.

A trio of gulls perches on what's left of a patch of flooded trees Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, on Devils Lake. Brad Dokken/Grand Forks Herald

“I didn’t have a good concept of how large this lake is,” Nies said. “It’s interesting to go with a guide who knows the past of it – ‘you’re on top of a road, you’re on top of a stock pond, that’s where the highway used to go.’

“It’s unlike any lake I’ve ever fished on, just purely in that respect. And expectations as far as the fishing, I can’t say I had high expectations or low expectations, but I was really impressed with the fishing we had. It’s as good as any lake and better than many I’ve fished. ”

Jensen, who’s more accustomed to fishing Lake of the Woods and Canadian Shield lakes, admits he was skeptical at first, when Devils Lake came up as a possible destination for an annual summer rendezvous.

“Then I started thinking about it, and I’m glad we did,” he said. “It was far more than I expected. I enjoyed it immensely.

“My North Dakota debut was a success.”

