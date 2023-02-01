F-M Walleyes Unlimited among 2023 inductees into Fishing Hall of Fame of Minnesota

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. – The Fargo Moorhead-based F-M Walleyes Unlimited fishing club has been selected for induction into the Fishing Hall of Fame of Minnesota, the organization announced Wednesday.

F-M Walleyes is among four anglers and two organizations that will be enshrined this year. Inductees in the “Individual Legends” category are Tom Carlson, Russ Francisco, Jeff Sundin and Hank Ebert.

In addition, Reeds Family Outdoor Outfitters of Walker, Minn., joins F-M Walleyes Unlimited as the other organization in the Fishing Hall of Fame’s 2023 class. The Hall of Fame annually recognizes up to four individuals and two groups or organizations that have made a major impact on Minnesota’s sport fishing industry.

Founded in 1977, F-M Walleyes Unlimited was inducted into the North Dakota Fishing Hall of Fame in 2015, putting it in the unique position of being enshrined in two states’ fishing halls of fame.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recognition is the culmination of 45 years of dedicated service to the club’s mission of “promoting education, conservation and sportsmanship with respect to walleye fishing,” said Kyle Agre, past president of F-M Walleyes Unlimited.

“So many individuals have contributed to this honor that it is almost too many to count,” Agre said. “Sharing knowledge of the outdoors and fishing through seminars, workshops and outings with members over those 45 years. Passing on the outdoor and fishing heritage to future generations through classes, demonstrations, events and hands-on activities.

“There are so many ways that the club has impacted the sport and individual anglers of all ages,” Agre added. “It is a proud moment and recognition for all of the people who have made that happen.”

To be selected for the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame, individuals must be residents who have lived in the state at least 25 years, be at least 50 years old and have made meritorious contributions to the sport of fishing. Businesses and organizations may also be nominated, provided they are registered in Minnesota and have made similar noteworthy contributions to fishing.

Nominations are accepted from the general public, and the list is reduced to the Top 10 by current Hall members, after which finalists are voted on for induction. The official enshrinement will take place on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Rice Creek Hunting, Rec and Event Center in Little Falls.

Here’s a look at the other 2023 selections.

Tom Carlson

Tom Carlson Contributed/Fishing Hall of Fame of Minnesota

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlson began Carlson Wholesale Tackle as a wagon jobber in 1965, selling fishing tackle to bait shops and sporting goods stores across Minnesota. Along with his wife, Annette, they worked tirelessly for years, expanding the business to include hunting supplies, as well. The business that started in their garage eventually moved to a 100,000-square-foot warehouse in Sauk Rapids, Minn., and was renamed CSI. Under Tom’s leadership, CSI became the largest distributor of fishing and hunting equipment in the Upper Midwest. Customer service was the backbone of the business, and it was Tom’s engaging personality and commitment to his customers that kept him in the forefront of the fishing industry for over 50 years.

Russ Francisco

Russ Francisco Contributed/Fishing Hall of Fame of Minnesota

Francisco was first introduced to fishing at the age of 5 by his father, Carl. The enjoyment of the sport stuck with him and at 16, he took his first job at Drills Marina in Duluth. It was this job that showed him fishing wasn’t just a hobby; this is what he wanted to spend his life doing.

In 1976, after the marina closed, Francisco opened his own store, Marine General, at 24 years old, selling sailboat hardware out of a basement. Today, 47 years later, he is still at it every day at Marine General, now specializing in Great Lakes fishing, with his three children: Jesse, Corey and Sarah.

Along the way, he has also owned interest in other businesses within the industry, such as Fish Hawk Electronics, Catch Cover and today also owning Romer Release Co.

Jeff Sundin

Jeff Sundin Contributed/Fishing Hall of Fame of Minnesota

ADVERTISEMENT

Sundin’s labor of love began in 1983, when he started a career as a fishing guide on metro area lakes. By 1986, northern Minnesota became his new full-time headquarters for hosting customers. Anglers from around the country and beyond enjoyed his high-level service. Branching out, Sundin’s multi-media endeavors include reports posted on his web properties highlighting seasonal fishing trends, tackle selection and fishing techniques.

Since 1990, Sundin has been a radio personality for KAXE/KBXE, and makes occasional guest appearances on TV, podcasts and fishing magazines. In 2005, Sundin branched out to become a charter member of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Walleye Advisory Committee. In 2017, he began serving on the Panfish Workgroup.

Numerous career highlights include guiding Jesse Ventura in the 1999 Governor’s Fishing Opener and for winning WCCO-TV’s ”Best of Minnesota” people’s choice poll as Minnesota’s best fishing guide.

Hank Ebert

Hank Ebert Contributed/Fishing Hall of Fame of Minnesota

Ebert has lived in Brainerd for nearly 40 years now and was invited by Marv Koep to join the Nisswa Guides League in 1976. He is a current board member and fishing guide for the Brainerd Lakes area chapter of Fishing Has No Boundaries, an organization providing fishing opportunities for disabled anglers. Ebert remains the only paraplegic professional fishing guide in Minnesota. He is also on the pit crew for the Jim Head Top Fuel Funny Car Team (NHRA).

Ebert is an accomplished athlete who has won over 65 medals since 2000 – mostly gold, a few silver and bronze – in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games in archery, field and shooting events. His positive personality and unbounded enthusiasm and energy are ever apparent as an avid game hunter and community volunteer for such organizations as Trolling for the Troops, Outdoors With Heroes, and the Camp Ripley deer and turkey hunts. Ebert’s biggest fans are his son, Colt, and the love of his life, Sandy. He has a passion, drive and knack for catching all species of fish in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

Reeds Family Outdoor Outfitters

ADVERTISEMENT

Contributed/Fishing Hall of Fame of Minnesota

In 1971, soon-to-be-married Jeff Arnold and Kay Campbell made a bold move that would forever impact Minnesota’s fishing scene. They purchased Reed’s Sporting Goods and Gift Store downtown Walker. Kay would run the gift store, and Jeff the sporting goods store. Through Reed’s Sporting Goods, a classic family operation, Arnold would become one of Minnesota’s best-known sellers of fishing tackle and accessories.

