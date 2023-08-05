Drayton catfish tourney, Coon ‘n Crockett Muzzleloaders match coming up on Outdoors Calendar

To get an event in the Outdoors calendar, contact Brad Dokken at (701) 780-1148, (800) 477-6572 ext. 1148 or by email at bdokken@gfherald.com . Deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesdays.

Fishing

Aug. 11-12: Catfish Capital Challenge Catfish Tournament, Red River in Drayton, N.D. Fishing hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and anglers must be in the weigh-in line by 3 p.m. Registration and rules meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 online and at Johnny Bravos in downtown Drayton; entry fee $300. Info: catfishdrayton.com.

Catfish Capital Challenge Catfish Tournament, Red River in Drayton, N.D. Fishing hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and anglers must be in the weigh-in line by 3 p.m. Registration and rules meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 online and at Johnny Bravos in downtown Drayton; entry fee $300. Info: catfishdrayton.com. Aug. 17: River Keepers "Casting for Catfish" event for new members and volunteers, 6 to 8 p.m., Dike East Park, 100 Second St. S., Fargo. Red River catfish guide Brad Durick will provide instruction. Evening will start with a short informational presentation, after which participants will start casting from the banks of the Red River. Participants will need a North Dakota fishing license. Free event for members and volunteers only; ticket sales will close t 5 p.m. Aug. 16. Register at eventbrite.com and search for "Casting for Catfish with Brad Durick.

River Keepers "Casting for Catfish" event for new members and volunteers, 6 to 8 p.m., Dike East Park, 100 Second St. S., Fargo. Red River catfish guide Brad Durick will provide instruction. Evening will start with a short informational presentation, after which participants will start casting from the banks of the Red River. Participants will need a North Dakota fishing license. Free event for members and volunteers only; ticket sales will close t 5 p.m. Aug. 16. Register at eventbrite.com and search for "Casting for Catfish with Brad Durick. Aug. 19: North American Sturgeon Championship, 3 to 7 p.m., Rainy River at Birchdale, Minnesota. Youth Sturgeon Championship from noon to 2 p.m. Info: facebook.com/birchdale.

North American Sturgeon Championship, 3 to 7 p.m., Rainy River at Birchdale, Minnesota. Youth Sturgeon Championship from noon to 2 p.m. Info: facebook.com/birchdale. Sept. 2-3: MAX Multi-Species Fishing Derby, Northwest Angle of Lake of the Woods. Event is in memory of a Max Marvin, a former guide at the Northwest Angle. Angle Outpost Resort is hosting the event, which is being held in conjunction with Northwest Angle Buoy Bash on Sept. 2. Entry fee is $300, with prizes for biggest walleye and biggest muskie based on total inches. Info/signup: Lisa Marvin, (218) 242-0024 or by email at lisamarvin@reedrealtymn.com. Cabin rentals: Angle Outpost, (800) 441-5014 or on the web at angleoutpost.com.

Events

Aug. 11-13, 18-20: 42nd Annual Game Fair, Armstrong Ranch Kennels, 8404 161st Ave., Ramsey, Minnesota (4.5 miles west of Anoka). Gates open at 9 a.m. daily and close at 5 p.m. Annual event features nearly 300 outdoor exhibitors from across North America, with sessions on dog training, waterfowling, fishing and more. Info: www.GameFair.com or Chuck Delaney in the Game Fair office at (763) 427-0944.

42nd Annual Game Fair, Armstrong Ranch Kennels, 8404 161st Ave., Ramsey, Minnesota (4.5 miles west of Anoka). Gates open at 9 a.m. daily and close at 5 p.m. Annual event features nearly 300 outdoor exhibitors from across North America, with sessions on dog training, waterfowling, fishing and more. Info: www.GameFair.com or Chuck Delaney in the Game Fair office at (763) 427-0944. Aug. 19: North Dakota Wildlife Federation auction of confiscated hunting, fishing and trapping equipment, 10 a.m., Schaumberg Arena, 1504 Wichita Drive, Bismarck. Doors open at 10 a.m., and auction starts at 11. More than 60 items will be auctioned, including firearms, fishing equipment, bows, spotlights, coolers and tree stands. A preliminary list of items is available at northdakotawildlife.org.

North Dakota Wildlife Federation auction of confiscated hunting, fishing and trapping equipment, 10 a.m., Schaumberg Arena, 1504 Wichita Drive, Bismarck. Doors open at 10 a.m., and auction starts at 11. More than 60 items will be auctioned, including firearms, fishing equipment, bows, spotlights, coolers and tree stands. A preliminary list of items is available at northdakotawildlife.org. Sept. 9: Roseau Lake of the Woods Sportsman Club 17th Annual ATV Run, Carps Pit Recreation Area, Beltrami Island State Forest. Register from 9 a.m. to noon at the Carps Pit Recreation Area. Five game stops, entry fee $30 per rider. Prizes for highest score at each game stop and first-, second- and third-place awards for most overall points. Entry fee $30 per rider, meal served from 2 to 5 p.m., and club raffle tickets and 50/50 tickets will be sold. Pre-register by texting (218) 242-5008 and Venmo entry fee to Jodi Milford. For more information, check out the club's Facebook page.

Roseau Lake of the Woods Sportsman Club 17th Annual ATV Run, Carps Pit Recreation Area, Beltrami Island State Forest. Register from 9 a.m. to noon at the Carps Pit Recreation Area. Five game stops, entry fee $30 per rider. Prizes for highest score at each game stop and first-, second- and third-place awards for most overall points. Entry fee $30 per rider, meal served from 2 to 5 p.m., and club raffle tickets and 50/50 tickets will be sold. Pre-register by texting (218) 242-5008 and Venmo entry fee to Jodi Milford. For more information, check out the club's Facebook page. Sept. 15-17: Fall Wild Outdoor Women (WOW), Lake Metigoshe State Park. Event includes sessions on handgun shooting, fly fishing, climbing and swinging, Dutch oven cooking, canoeing, kayaking, archery, shotgunning, metal craft and more. Fees vary by activity, and more information is available on the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department website at parkrec.nd.gov. Registration opens at noon Aug. 2 at https://bit.ly/LMSPShowClix and closes at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 10.

Shooting Sports

For more information on any of the black powder shooting events below, check out the Coon 'n Crockett Muzzleloader Club's Facebook page or send an email to coonncrockett@gmail.com.

Aug. 5-6: Coon ‘n Crockett Muzzleloaders Shoot, East Grand Forks Rod and Gun Club Range, 12923 480th Ave. NW, East Grand Forks. Registration from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5, and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Aug. 6. Range open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5 and 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 6. Events on tap include percussion rifle, flint rifle, inline blackpowder rifle, blackpowder pistol, tomahawk/knife throw and novelty events. Registration $15 single, $25 family. Info: (701) 922-1813, coonncrockett@gmail.com or the Coon 'n Crockett Muzzleloader Club's Facebook page .

Coon ‘n Crockett Muzzleloaders Shoot, East Grand Forks Rod and Gun Club Range, 12923 480th Ave. NW, East Grand Forks. Registration from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5, and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Aug. 6. Range open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5 and 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 6. Events on tap include percussion rifle, flint rifle, inline blackpowder rifle, blackpowder pistol, tomahawk/knife throw and novelty events. Registration $15 single, $25 family. Info: (701) 922-1813, coonncrockett@gmail.com or the Coon 'n Crockett Muzzleloader Club's Facebook page . Aug. 18-20: Lake Country Mountaineers Black Powder 43rd Annual Rendezvous, Perham, Minn.

Lake Country Mountaineers Black Powder 43rd Annual Rendezvous, Perham, Minn. Sept 22-24: Plainsmen 50th Anniversary Shoot & Rendezvous, Georgetown, Minn.

DNR webinars

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is continuing its series of hunting, fishing and outdoor learning webinars this summer. The webinars, which are free, begin at noon Wednesdays, and pre-registration is required at mndnr.gov . Webinars also are recorded and available online. Upcoming webinars are as follows:

