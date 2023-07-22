Drayton catfish tourney, Coon ‘n Crockett Muzzleloaders match coming up on Outdoors Calendar

To get an event in the Outdoors calendar, contact Brad Dokken at (701) 780-1148, (800) 477-6572 ext. 1148 or by email at bdokken@gfherald.com . Deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesdays.

Fishing

Aug. 11-12: Catfish Capital Challenge Catfish Tournament, Red River in Drayton, N.D. Fishing hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and anglers must be in the weigh-in line by 3 p.m. Registration and rules meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 online and at Johnny Bravos in downtown Drayton; entry fee $300. Info: catfishdrayton.com.

North American Sturgeon Championship, 3 to 7 p.m., Rainy River at Birchdale, Minnesota. Youth Sturgeon Championship from noon to 2 p.m. Info: facebook.com/birchdale. Sept. 2-3: MAX Multi-Species Fishing Derby, Northwest Angle of Lake of the Woods. Event is in memory of a Max Marvin, a former guide at the Northwest Angle. Angle Outpost Resort is hosting the event, which is being held in conjunction with Northwest Angle Buoy Bash on Sept. 2. Entry fee is $300, with prizes for biggest walleye and biggest muskie based on total inches. Info/signup: Lisa Marvin, (218) 242-0024 or by email at lisamarvin@reedrealty.com. Cabin rentals: Angle Outpost, (800) 441-5014 or on the web at angleoutpost.com.

Events

Sept. 9: Roseau Lake of the Woods Sportsman Club 17th Annual ATV Run, Carps Pit Recreation Area, Beltrami Island State Forest. Register from 9 a.m. to noon at the Carps Pit Recreation Area. Five game stops, entry fee $30 per rider. Prizes for highest score at each game stop and first-, second- and third-place awards for most overall points. Entry fee $30 per rider, meal served from 2 to 5 p.m., and club raffle tickets and 50/50 tickets will be sold. Pre-register by texting (218) 242-5008 and Venmo entry fee to Jodi Milford. For more information, check out the club's Facebook page.

Shooting Sports

For more information on any of the black powder shooting events below, check out the Coon 'n Crockett Muzzleloader Club's Facebook page or send an email to coonncrockett@gmail.com.

Aug. 5-6: Coon ‘n Crockett Muzzleloaders Shoot, East Grand Forks Rod and Gun Club Range, 12923 480th Ave. NW, East Grand Forks. Registration from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5, and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Aug. 6. Range open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5 and 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 6. Events on tap include percussion rifle, flint rifle, inline blackpowder rifle, blackpowder pistol, tomahawk/knife throw and novelty events. Registration $15 single, $25 family. Info: (701) 922-1813, coonncrockett@gmail.com or the Coon 'n Crockett Muzzleloader Club's Facebook page .

Lake Country Mountaineers Black Powder 43rd Annual Rendezvous, Perham, Minn. Sept 22-24: Plainsmen 50th Anniversary Shoot & Rendezvous, Georgetown, Minn.

State park events

July 23: Nature Photography Workshop, 1 p.m., Maplewood State Park Josh Hanson Picnic Shelter. Learn how to enhance your photographic experience. Classroom-style session followed by a photo walk to practice. All ages. Detroit Lakes Photography Club will provide instruction. Info: Linda Today, (612) 710-1882.

Nature Photography Workshop, 1 p.m., Maplewood State Park Josh Hanson Picnic Shelter. Learn how to enhance your photographic experience. Classroom-style session followed by a photo walk to practice. All ages. Detroit Lakes Photography Club will provide instruction. Info: Linda Today, (612) 710-1882. July 26: Archery in the Parks, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Lake Bemidji State Park. For youth 8 and older; participants 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment will be provided and personal equipment is not allowed. Meet in the west picnic area. Event will be canceled if raining. Info: Christa Drake, (218) 308-2328 or by email at christa.drake@state.mn.us .

Archery in the Parks, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Lake Bemidji State Park. For youth 8 and older; participants 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment will be provided and personal equipment is not allowed. Meet in the west picnic area. Event will be canceled if raining. Info: Christa Drake, (218) 308-2328 or by email at christa.drake@state.mn.us . July 29: “Wildflowers: Vibrant and Vital,” 10:30 a.m. to noon, Lake Bemidji State Park. Join park staff on a wildflower walk. Meet at the beginning of the bog boardwalk by the trailhead sign and bring water, good shoes and bug spray. Info: Kara Borneman, (218) 308-2328 or by email at natcorps.lakebemidji@state.mn.us .

“Wildflowers: Vibrant and Vital,” 10:30 a.m. to noon, Lake Bemidji State Park. Join park staff on a wildflower walk. Meet at the beginning of the bog boardwalk by the trailhead sign and bring water, good shoes and bug spray. Info: Kara Borneman, (218) 308-2328 or by email at natcorps.lakebemidji@state.mn.us . July 29: “Bumblebee Watch Bioblitz on Bluestem Prairie,” 10 to 11 a.m., Buffalo River State Park east of Moorhead on U.S. Highway 10. Join DNR Scientific and Natural Areas staff and researchers from North Dakota State University and UND to seek out and identify native bumblebees on the Bluestem Prairie Scientific and Natural Area. Participants will use cellphones or cameras to capture images of as many bees as possible. Info: Paula Comeau, (218) 498-2124 or by email at paula.comeau@state.mn.us .

DNR webinars

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is continuing its series of hunting, fishing and outdoor learning webinars this summer. The webinars, which are free, begin at noon Wednesdays, and pre-registration is required at mndnr.gov . Webinars also are recorded and available online. Upcoming webinars are as follows: