Drayton catfish tourney, Coon 'n Crockett Muzzleloaders match coming up on Outdoors Calendar

To get an event in the Outdoors calendar, contact Brad Dokken at (701) 780-1148, (800) 477-6572 ext. 1148 or by email at bdokken@gfherald.com . Deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesdays.

Fishing

Aug. 19: North American Sturgeon Championship, 3 to 7 p.m., Rainy River at Birchdale, Minnesota. Youth Sturgeon Championship from noon to 2 p.m. Info: facebook.com/birchdale.

North American Sturgeon Championship, 3 to 7 p.m., Rainy River at Birchdale, Minnesota. Youth Sturgeon Championship from noon to 2 p.m. Info: facebook.com/birchdale. Sept. 2-3: MAX Multi-Species Fishing Derby, Northwest Angle of Lake of the Woods. Event is in memory of a Max Marvin, a former guide at the Northwest Angle. Angle Outpost Resort is hosting the event, which is being held in conjunction with Northwest Angle Buoy Bash on Sept. 2. Entry fee is $300, with prizes for biggest walleye and biggest muskie based on total inches. Info/signup: Lisa Marvin, (218) 242-0024 or by email at lisamarvin@reedrealty.com. Cabin rentals: Angle Outpost, (800) 441-5014 or on the web at angleoutpost.com.

DNR webinars

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is continuing its series of hunting, fishing and outdoor learning webinars this summer. The webinars, which are free, begin at noon Wednesdays, and pre-registration is required at mndnr.gov . Webinars also are recorded and available online. Upcoming webinars are as follows:



July 26: Frogs and toads in Minnesota. Minnesota has 14 species of frogs and toads, and the DNR is interested in learning more about them and how they are responding to a changing climate. Mags Edwards, DNR frog and toad research program coordinator, will share information about why frogs and toads are unlikely ambassadors for environmental conservation, tips to identify different frog and toad species and how to help the DNR collect information about frogs and toads in Minnesota.

Minnesota has 14 species of frogs and toads, and the DNR is interested in learning more about them and how they are responding to a changing climate. Mags Edwards, DNR frog and toad research program coordinator, will share information about why frogs and toads are unlikely ambassadors for environmental conservation, tips to identify different frog and toad species and how to help the DNR collect information about frogs and toads in Minnesota. Aug. 2: Exploring the Conservation Partners Legacy grant program. David Stein, acting CPL program coordinator, will provide an overview of the CPL program, share some habitat success stories from recent CPL grant recipients and discuss how people can get involved.

Aug. 9: Kayak fishing in Minnesota: Ron Strauss of the Minnesota Kayak Fishing Association will talk about what sets kayak fishing apart from other ways of fishing. He'll talk about equipment, bait, lures, fishing hot spots and species-specific tips to increase success.

Ron Strauss of the Minnesota Kayak Fishing Association will talk about what sets kayak fishing apart from other ways of fishing. He’ll talk about equipment, bait, lures, fishing hot spots and species-specific tips to increase success. Aug. 16: Cattails: friend or foe? Amy Schrank, University of Minnesota fisheries and aquaculture extension educator, will review recent research that explores whether small-scale removal of invasive cattails can increase water quality and plant diversity and benefit lake fish communities and fishing.

Aug. 23: 2023 deer season update and opportunities. Big game program coordinator Todd Froberg will discuss new rules, regulations and changes to the 2023 deer season. He will also dive into deer hunting opportunities, important dates and deadlines, an overview of the DNR's deer population goal setting process and a statewide look at deer populations.

2023 deer season update and opportunities. Big game program coordinator Todd Froberg will discuss new rules, regulations and changes to the 2023 deer season. He will also dive into deer hunting opportunities, important dates and deadlines, an overview of the DNR's deer population goal setting process and a statewide look at deer populations. Aug. 30: Live from the Minnesota State Fair: fish pond and other delights. Live from the Minnesota State Fair, DNR staff will check out the fish pond, climb the fire tower and visit the Minnesota State Parks and Trail Center, among other favorites.

Shooting Sports

For more information on any of the black powder shooting events below, check out the Coon 'n Crockett Muzzleloader Club's Facebook page or send an email to coonncrockett@gmail.com.

Coon ‘n Crockett Muzzleloaders Shoot, East Grand Forks Rod and Gun Club Range, 12923 480th Ave. NW, East Grand Forks. Registration from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5, and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Aug. 6. Range open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5 and 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 6. Events on tap include percussion rifle, flint rifle, inline blackpowder rifle, blackpowder pistol, tomahawk/knife throw and novelty events. Registration $15 single, $25 family. Info: (701) 922-1813, coonncrockett@gmail.com or the Coon 'n Crockett Muzzleloader Club's Facebook page . Aug. 18-20: Lake Country Mountaineers Black Powder 43rd Annual Rendezvous, Perham, Minn.

Lake Country Mountaineers Black Powder 43rd Annual Rendezvous, Perham, Minn. Sept 22-24: Plainsmen 50th Anniversary Shoot & Rendezvous, Georgetown, Minn.

State park events