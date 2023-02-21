99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Doug Leier: Whether people or waterfowl, some choose to tough out the winter

The Game and Fish Department’s annual midwinter waterfowl survey in early January indicated only about 29,000 Canada geese in the state, compared with the 10-year average of 112,200.

NDGF airplane goose survey.jpg
The midwinter aerial waterfowl survey isn't specific to North Dakota. All states in the Central Flyway participate in the survey during the same time frame.
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Doug Leier
By Doug Leier
February 21, 2023 08:35 AM
DougLeier22.jpg
Doug Leier is an outreach biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. Reach him at dleier@nd.gov.

WEST FARGO – The early arrival of winter likely had many North Dakota snowbirds questioning if they should have left before Thanksgiving. The following wave of snow and cold through Christmas and New Year’s may have sealed the deal, for some, to not return until well after Easter.

As much as a cold, snowy and dark season can frustrate me, I still don’t see myself heading south for winter and I’m not alone. I’ll admit that, like a lot of people, I was hoping the beautiful October weather would carry into November and December, but that proved wishful thinking.

Like many thousands of people, ducks and geese felt the same this year as the Game and Fish Department’s annual midwinter waterfowl survey in early January indicated only about 29,000 Canada geese in the state.

Andy Dinges, department migratory game bird biologist, said a low count was expected this year for the same reasons explained earlier. Substantial snowfall and cold temperatures in November and December preceded the survey.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve had well above average snowfall already, especially in the central part of the state, where most of our birds typically winter along the Missouri River System,” Dinges said. “Much of this area had received over 50 inches of snow before the survey, which has made access to waste grains difficult for birds, and overall wintering conditions have been poor for waterfowl.”

MORE OUTDOORS NEWS RELATING TO NDGF:
IceFishing walleye NDGF.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Doug Leier: Catch-and-release isn’t always the best choice for fishing
Fish caught in deep water may not survive because of the extreme change in water pressure, which causes the swim bladder to expand.
February 28, 2023 08:35 AM
 · 
By  Doug Leier
Herald pull quoted, 2/25/23
Editorials
Our view: Let experts lead the way on baiting bill
We consider biologists for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department to be experts in determining what is best for hunting and wildlife disease prevention within our state.
February 25, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Herald editorial board
022523.O.GFH.TURKEY-Cailey and RJ.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Game and Fish-UND study focuses on problem turkeys and what happens after they're moved
Over the next two years, Game and Fish will trap a minimum of 180 wild turkeys from problem areas, fit them with tracking devices and translocate the birds to areas with more desirable habitat.
February 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken

In addition, Lake Sakakawea iced over on Dec. 18, which was one of the earliest dates for freeze-up in recent years. In four of the last 10 years, the lower portion of Sakakawea has still had substantial open water in early January and needed to be completely surveyed by air.

During the recent midwinter survey, an estimated 24,400 Canada geese were observed on the Missouri River, and another 4,400 on Nelson Lake in Oliver County. After summarizing the numbers, Dinges said an additional 5,900 mallards were tallied statewide, most of which were recorded on Nelson Lake.

The 10-year average (2013-22) for the midwinter survey in North Dakota is 112,200 Canada geese and 16,500 mallards.

Also of note, this survey isn’t just specific to North Dakota, as all states in the Central Flyway participate in the midwinter survey during the same time frame, to reduce the possibility of counting birds more than once.

While this year’s numbers were down, it’s proof we’re not alone and another indication the early arrival of winter was hard on more than people.

When will they return?

ADVERTISEMENT

I’ll keep my eyes and ears open for the first hearty people and geese to return. Hopefully, it’s earlier rather than later.

Doug Leier
By Doug Leier
Doug Leier is an outreach biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. Reach him at dleier@nd.gov.
What To Read Next
DNR deer photo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Tribal surveillance contributes to Minnesota's CWD-sampling effort
March 01, 2023 08:37 AM
 · 
By  Staff Report
ice-house
Northland Outdoors
Deadlines approaching to get ice fishing shelters off lakes, rivers
February 28, 2023 08:28 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Affectionate Grey Wolves
Northland Outdoors
Bills introduced to prohibit any wolf hunting, trapping in Minnesota  
February 27, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  John Myers