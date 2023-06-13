99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

Doug Leier: Quality wildlife habitat takes time to develop

If a landowner is interested in developing habitat, there are a host of programs set up to do just that.

NDGF deer in snow.png
By April 2023, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department had fielded nearly 250 depredation reports because of the severe winter and poor habitat conditions.
Ashley Peterson/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Doug Leier
By Doug Leier
Today at 8:41 AM
DougLeier22.jpg
Doug Leier is an outreach biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. Reach him at dleier@nd.gov.

WEST FARGO – The weekend seemingly lasted forever. Remember last summer? It just wouldn’t end. A couple of phrases rarely uttered across North Dakota.

We’re more likely to hear how the weekend flew by and summer never lasts long enough.

The reality is where we live, winter is the driving season. It can, and has, lasted deep into April. Winter jumped out and snatched away fall last year beginning in early November and hung around until April like a one-two punch for all.

“North Dakota has one of the toughest climates in the lower 48, and this winter was certainly one of the most difficult we’ve seen,” said Bill Haase, assistant wildlife division chief for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. “Winter was difficult on wildlife and people, and we appreciate all those landowners out there, especially livestock producers who had the tolerance and compassion to deal with the impacts from deer and other animals.”

By April, the Game and Fish Department had fielded nearly 250 depredation reports statewide for just white-tailed deer. More than 100 of those calls landed in the Jamestown office for deer alone.

Deer depredation was more notable in areas where wildlife habitat was lacking on the landscape. This was especially true in the eastern third of the state, where food and cover is generally lacking, thus forcing deer herds to concentrate in isolated livestock operations.

Long-term solutions include permanent hay yards, portable panels designed specifically to keep deer out of livestock feed supplies and food plots. The department provides hay yard materials at no cost and provides cost-share for construction. Currently, there are about 750 of these structures dotting North Dakota’s rural landscape.

“Landowners who had depredation issues and are interested in long-term solutions (should) give us a call to see if there is something we can do to help with hay yard fencing, portable panels and depredation food plots,” Haase said.

To inquire about these options, call Game and Fish at (701) 328-6300.

While there is a need to help producers safeguard livestock feed supplies, there is also a demand for more wildlife habitat on the landscape.

Kevin Kading.jpg
Kevin Kading
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department

“Going into winter, we probably had the poorest habitat conditions we’ve had in a long time in the state,” said Kevin Kading, department private land section leader. “There just isn’t much habitat in a lot of places, but we need to rebound somehow. We need habitat on the landscape.”

Going forward, Kading said, if a landowner is interested in developing habitat, there are a host of programs set up to do just that.

“There are more programs, money and funding available right now for habitat than ever before, really,” he added. “And it’s not just through the Game and Fish Department. It’s through USDA, partners and other conservation groups. The Game and Fish Department can be a good source to start with. We can certainly walk landowners through all of these different options and point them in the right direction.”

While wildlife habitat is one of the aspects that can help alleviate depredation issues, so is hunting access. Kading said the department’s Private Land Open To Sportsmen program is a remedy for both of those by providing habitat for wildlife to rebound and providing access opportunities for hunters. To further encourage hunter access, Kading also suggests landowners enroll in the hunter-landowner contact program and post “Ask Before You Enter” signs on their property.

“Our private land staff is well versed in a lot of different programs and partner programs that are out there. The simplest and quickest thing we can do is put grass on the ground. It’s quick to establish, and it creates quality fawning and nesting cover,” Kading said. “There are a lot of different opportunities for landowners right now that our staff can help with to put grass on the ground.”

Doug Leier
By Doug Leier
Doug Leier is an outreach biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. Reach him at dleier@nd.gov.
