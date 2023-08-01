Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northland Outdoors

Doug Leier: North Dakota Game and Fish answers summer fishing questions

A lot of fishing and hunting regulations are in place to ensure fair chase, and our fishing regulations are very specific when it comes to defining the manner of take.

The daily limit is the maximum that can be harvested by an angler in a single day.
Doug Leier
By Doug Leier
Today at 8:53 AM
Doug Leier is an outreach biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. Reach him at dleier@nd.gov.

WEST FARGO – For some, fishing begins fading in August, with the reality of sports practices and school replacing summer vacation. But questions about fishing in North Dakota continue. Here are a couple of those questions. A full question and answer section can be found on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website at gf.nd.gov.

Q. There are already daily limits in place in North Dakota for all game fish species. Why then does it matter how one goes about harvesting a limit of fish if the total fish that can be taken is already limited?

A. The daily limit is the maximum that can be harvested by an angler in a single day. However, the method of take is also an important regulation to protect fish populations across North Dakota for a number of reasons.

The first of these explanations is simply in the context of fair chase. Fair chase may be defined as the pursuit or taking of free-range wildlife (fish, in this case) in an ethical manner where the angler does not have an unfair advantage over the fish. A lot of fishing and hunting regulations are in place to ensure fair chase, and our fishing regulations are very specific when it comes to defining the manner of take.

Some of the technological advances in fishing and boating gear could potentially give anglers an unfair advantage. Entrepreneurs are always trying to invent better equipment or methods, and our clear and consistent regulations make it possible for them to design their innovations within the bounds of what most consider as fair chase.

Another factor to consider is that many of our daily limits have stood the test of time, based on how easy it is for anglers to catch fish. The daily limit typically comes into play when the fishing is really good. When more anglers can catch and harvest a limit of fish, this ensures that the resource is evenly shared among all the anglers and protects the fish population from overfishing.

However, on an annual, statewide basis, most anglers harvest less than a daily limit every time they go fishing. If we allowed more liberal techniques so more anglers could catch and keep a daily limit of fish more frequently, we would start seeing negative impacts to many of our populations. This, in turn, would necessitate a reduction in the daily limit for some or many water bodies.

The Department feels it is more important to give anglers the opportunity to harvest more fish when the fishing is good while using and following traditional methods, versus allowing a wider range of options for catching fish but then reducing the number of fish they catch and keep.

Lastly, there are some methods of fishing that could lead to higher mortality of all fish caught. An extreme example would be the use of gillnets to catch a limit of walleye. By doing so, one would also kill a lot of other fish in the process.

A more realistic example might be our regulation requiring anglers to attend to their lines. Allowing anglers to use overnight set lines and not be in attendance would lead to deep hooking and consequent mortality of some fish, preventing them from being released alive. North Dakota’s fishing regulations are designed to minimize this unneeded mortality.

Q. How do I properly transport cleaned fish? Do these same regulations apply after I get the fish home and later transport them to another location for consumption or to give away?

A. Fish may be filleted for transport, unless size limits apply, under the following conditions:

  • Each individual portion of the meat removed from a fish is considered a fillet (fish cheeks and pectoral girdles (wings) are not considered as fillets and are legal to transport).
  • Two fillets are counted as one fish.
  • The packaging of fish must be done in a manner so that the fillets can be readily separated and counted. If fillets are frozen, they must be packaged so that the fillets are separated and thus can be easily counted without thawing.

This applies whether the fillets are fresh or frozen and does not change after the fish reach a permanent residence and are later transported to another location. Also, remember at no time may a person transport more than his or her possession limit.

Gifted fish, including packages of fish, must be accompanied with the following information from the individual gifting the fish: name, fishing license number, phone number, date, species and number of fish gifted.

This regulation makes it easier for enforcement officers to count the number of fish. The intent of this regulation is to deter and prevent anglers from “over-bagging” and “double-dipping” and to assist game wardens in enforcing daily and possession limits.

