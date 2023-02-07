99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Northland Outdoors

Doug Leier: Game and Fish director Jeb Williams looks back on 2022, ahead to ’23

People in North Dakota really like to catch walleye, and the opportunities have never been better to do that, Williams says, thanks to the tremendous aggressive stocking effort of fisheries crews.

Jeb Williams advisory board meeting ndgf.jpg
Jeb Williams, director of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, said the moisture the state received in 2022 meant good things for upland nesting cover, brooding cover and a good crop of insects that young birds require.
Ashley Peterson/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Doug Leier
By Doug Leier
February 07, 2023 08:49 AM
DougLeier22.jpg
Doug Leier is an outreach biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. Reach him at dleier@nd.gov.

WEST FARGO – As Jeb Williams, North Dakota Game and Fish Department director, works into his second calendar year leading the agency, he takes a look in the rearview mirror and also offers insight on challenges and important topics for North Dakota’s outdoors.

Q. How important was the spring precipitation of 2022?

A. So, it was really positive for our local lakes and wildlife habitat conditions around the state. We’d been in tough shape for the previous two years, and in some places, even three years.

While runoff from Montana was a plus, giving a boost to Lake Sakakawea, so too was the local rainfall that we started receiving and continued for a good chunk of North Dakota throughout spring and summer. (That) was definitely welcome for not only fish and wildlife habitat and the requirements that they have, but also for our farmers and ranchers across the state who had experienced a very tough couple of years.

MORE OUTDOORS NEWS RELATING TO NDGF:
IceFishing walleye NDGF.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Doug Leier: Catch-and-release isn’t always the best choice for fishing
Fish caught in deep water may not survive because of the extreme change in water pressure, which causes the swim bladder to expand.
February 28, 2023 08:35 AM
 · 
By  Doug Leier
Herald pull quoted, 2/25/23
Editorials
Our view: Let experts lead the way on baiting bill
We consider biologists for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department to be experts in determining what is best for hunting and wildlife disease prevention within our state.
February 25, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Herald editorial board
022523.O.GFH.TURKEY-Cailey and RJ.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Game and Fish-UND study focuses on problem turkeys and what happens after they're moved
Over the next two years, Game and Fish will trap a minimum of 180 wild turkeys from problem areas, fit them with tracking devices and translocate the birds to areas with more desirable habitat.
February 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken

Fishing hasn’t ever been better in North Dakota, with the number of lakes that we have across the state, the number of opportunities and the number of walleye opportunities. And we know people in North Dakota really like to catch walleye, and the opportunities have never been better to do that. And that’s due to the tremendous aggressive stocking effort of our fisheries crews.

Q. How did the moisture help the upland game?

A. Moisture level always means better habitat on the landscape in the form of grass, crops (and) all the different requirements that our critters need across the state. The increased moisture that we received (last) year, it meant good things for upland nesting cover, brooding cover and a good crop of insects that young birds require. As we move forward and see what that could look like in 2023, we know we’re in a better place, at least this year.

Update on fishing and lake access

We have focused on improved access on our fishing waters across the state. Maintaining and building new boats ramps and taking care of existing infrastructure that’s been in place for a long time is significant. Work that goes into managing the 450 lakes that are currently being managed remains extremely important.

PLOTS

We’re maintaining, like we have done for the last couple of years, right around 800,000 PLOTS acres. We’re also maintaining the quality of those acres and continuing to focus on that as we move forward, as it’s certainly a department priority.

Enforcement Division

Our game wardens have tremendous interaction with our sporting public and landowners across the state when it comes to our fish and wildlife resources. Department wardens are responsible for enforcing our fish and wildlife resource laws in place, which I’m certain is something the public is very supportive of. Just having that contact and interaction with the public reinforces the thinking that game wardens are a great source of information and knowledge when it comes to the outdoors.

We’re looking forward to 2023. From what we’ve experienced so far, it looks like getting through the winter might be a little bit of a challenge for all of us, wildlife included. But we know with the return of moisture in 2022, things are going to start off a little better, which typically means good things for wildlife.

