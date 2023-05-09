99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

Doug Leier: A look at the work of North Dakota game wardens and violations in 2022

The amount of work and responsibility game wardens of North Dakota are responsible for is really eye opening.

NDGF game warden.jpg
North Dakota has the third-smallest number of wildlife law enforcement officers in the nation.
Ashley Peterson/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Doug Leier
By Doug Leier
Today at 8:38 AM

DougLeier22.jpg
Doug Leier is an outreach biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. Reach him at dleier@nd.gov.

WEST FARGO – When it comes to work in the outdoors and natural resources fields, most people understand the role of fisheries and wildlife biologists. Talking to an upland game biologist about pheasant counts or seeing a fisheries crew stocking pike in spring or checking nets in summer is a pretty frequent occurrence. If you see a Game and Fish truck at the gas station, it’s a little less obvious who they are and what they do.

But game wardens are the most visible and recognized employees. The 4x4 pickup truck, badge, boat, ATV and other equipment make game wardens a little easier to identify, and we understand their role. There’s a pretty good chance they’ll also know what’s been going on at your favorite fishing spot and how the pheasant and deer numbers are around the area.

Even more, the game warden’s job entails the most specific interaction with hunters and anglers. Checking safety equipment on the water and licenses in the field, responding to poaching calls and regulation compliance are just a few of the duties of game wardens.

Scott Winkelman, chief of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Enforcement Division, provides a look at the recent statistical analysis of the division for 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The effort and professionalism exhibited by game wardens of this fine state are second to none, and I am extremely proud of the work they all do in protecting our wildlife, habitat and those who enjoy it,” he said. “They truly are the ‘best of the best’ in law enforcement.”

While you may know who the local game warden is and maybe have been checked by a game warden in a different area while you were hunting and fishing, the amount of work and responsibility game wardens of North Dakota are responsible for is really eye opening.

North Dakota has the third-smallest number of wildlife law enforcement officers in the nation, with 38 full time game wardens who each patrol districts covering an estimated 2,438 square miles. Only Delaware (30) and Rhode Island (32) have fewer game wardens. When you consider that those states are about the same size as Cass and Grand Forks counties, it really is a testament to the amount of great work our game wardens do.

Below you’ll see some numbers to help quantify the field contacts, incidents and citations from the most recent year. The first number represents the most common type of violation in a particular category, and the second number represents the total violations in the category.

It is important to note that by state law, all fines and fees collected from convictions for these citations are paid to the county where the violation occurred and added to the state school fund. The Game and Fish Department does not receive any funding from the fines or fees associated with citations issued.

2022 citations

  • Big game: Illegal taking/possession of big game, 42; total, 139.
  • Small game: Exceeding limit, 56; total, 292.
  • Boating: Inadequate number of PFDs, 268; total, 673.
  • Fishing: Exceed limit, 86; total, 323.
  • General: Use of motor vehicle off established trail, 61; total, 177.
  • Licensing: Hunting/fishing/trapping without proper license, 222; total, 480.
  • Wildlife management areas: Failure to obey posted regulations, 52; total 109.
  • Miscellaneous: Possession of controlled substance, 37; total, 202.

2022 field contacts

  • Resident: 34,008.
  • Nonresident: 12,555,

2022 highest incidence by county

  • Ramsey: 235.
  • McLean: 165.
  • Total: 2,730.

2022 citations top counties

  • Ramsey: 324.
  • Williams: 123.
  • Total: 2,389.
