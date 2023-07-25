Doug Leier: A dozen new outdoors laws are set to take effect in North Dakota

Doug Leier is an outreach biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. Reach him at dleier@nd.gov.

WEST FARGO – It’s hard to forget winter and its impact on fish, wildlife, hunters and anglers. While the recovery will slowly meld into the coming fall seasons, it’s important to realize the influence down the road.

In similar fashion, during the legislative session, which wrapped up around the same time the ice and snow was finally giving way to spring, bills passed that will change how you spend your time outdoors from now into the future.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department tracked 22 outdoors-related bills during the 2023 legislative session; 12 passed both chambers and were signed into law.

Two of these bills drew more attention than most.

House Bill 1151 was a bill that, if passed, would have removed the Department’s authority to ban hunting big game over bait. Our position on HB 1151 was based on the science surrounding chronic wasting disease and our testimony reflected that. HB 1151 passed the House but failed in the Senate.

Senate Bill 1538 generated a lot of interest and discussion as it relates to how the Department regulates fishing tournaments. SB 1538 passed both the House and Senate but had to go to conference committee, as it was amended on the House side. It ultimately passed both chambers, so we have new legislation governing the regulation of fishing tournaments in North Dakota.

The Department makes every attempt to represent its customer base when considering its position on all bills. However, that base is oftentimes divided on their specific perspective of legislation, so it can be virtually impossible to represent all individual interests in a way that satisfies everyone. Which is certainly why we encourage people to get involved in the legislative process in North Dakota that is built around, and encourages, citizen participation.

We will forever continue to encourage all to become informed on legislation and make their opinions known to their respective lawmakers.

The following bills take effect Aug. 1, except HB 1538 begins the following licensing year, April 1, 2024. A complete list of bills is on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

