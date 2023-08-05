Dokken: Volunteers needed for Options Accessible Deer Hunt

Brad Dokken

Randy Sorenson of Options Interstate Resource Center for Independent Living in East Grand Forks reached out the other day, asking if I could help get the word out about the Annual Accessible Deer Hunt, set for Oct. 12-14 at Rydell National Wildlife Refuge near Erskine, Minnesota.

I said I’d be happy to do that.

Specifically, Sorenson says, they’re in need of volunteers to help with the hunt for people with disabilities. This will be the 28th year Options has offered the hunt at Rydell, which is open to 20 people. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which manages Rydell refuge, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources also collaborate in offering the hunt.

Participants can shoot either a buck or antlerless deer.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE HUNTING COVERAGE:







Putting on a hunt the size of the Options event takes a lot of volunteers. The goal, Sorenson says, is to create the atmosphere of a northern Minnesota deer hunting camp, where people with disabilities can swap stories and share ideas about how to access and enjoy the outdoors.

At 2,039 acres, Rydell is one of the most accessible wildlife refuges in the nation, with miles of paved trails in addition to hard-packed trails. It’s also large enough to accommodate up to 20 hunters, so risks associated with deer hunting are minimized.

I’ve covered the Options hunt on a few occasions over the years, and it’s a great event. Here’s what is needed in terms of volunteers, as stated in a press release Sorenson shared:

“Volunteer as little or as much as you would like. Assist with scouting for blind locations, setting up blinds, taking hunters to their stands, in some cases sitting with hunters, dispatching wounded animals, tracking, food preparation, serving food and take down after the hunt. Most of our volunteers have participated multiple years and have come to identify with this hunt as much as they do any hunt they actively participate in.”

The concern this year, Sorenson says, is that recruiting enough volunteers could be a challenge. Like everything else on the planet, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into the Options hunt for a couple of years.

“It has been a few years since we have held a large hunt utilizing the Refuge Visitors Center and provided food for hunters,” said Sorenson, who is executive director of Options. “In the last few years, we have had to cut the hunt down to 10 people, with minimal volunteers, pretty much just providing field help and a stand to hunt from, to be safe.

“I am not sure after this long if I will have a difficult time getting volunteers since my inside volunteers were not needed for so long.”

Volunteers can assist during the whole hunt or the days when they’re available. Volunteers typically start about 10 a.m. and continue until everyone is done hunting and off the refuge, which is usually around 9:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

In advance of the hunt, volunteers on Saturday, Sept. 30, will mark and set up stands, giving hunters an opportunity to visit the refuge if they so choose.

“We have generally cycled 50 to 60 volunteers during the three days of the hunt,” Sorenson said. “Not everyone can participate the full three days. For persons that want to assist people getting to and from (their) stand, we ask that they participate the full three days plus the pre-hunt so they can learn the refuge and stand locations.”

Contributed/Options Interstate Resource Center for Independent Living

The hunt is still more than two months off, but Sorenson says he has already started reaching out to prospective hunters on their list who have expressed interest in the hunt in the past. He also plans to contact the volunteer who “managed the food end” and served as head cook before Options had to scale back the hunt to outdoors activities only.

“If he is unable, that leaves a huge hole, which will result in finding a person that can act as a head cook,” Sorenson said.

Over the years, the Options hunt has attracted a “broad age range” of volunteers, Sorenson says.

“Some children of volunteers and their friends have come to the hunt since they were very young and now volunteer on their own,” he said.

Hunters are responsible for lodging arrangements and travel to and from the refuge during the hunt, but organizers will assist with getting from refuge headquarters to the hunting site. Volunteers also will assist with field-dressing deer – if requested – and provide a noon meal before hunters go out for the afternoon and an evening meal once hunters return from the field.

The refuge has ATVs with accessible trailers to take hunters to and from stands, along with a limited number of accessible hunting platforms. Participating hunters must buy their license and provide their own warm clothes, guns, ammo and attendants to help them as needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information or to volunteer, call or text Sorenson at (218) 779-7408 or go to Survey Monkey and fill out the form with contact information and dates you are available. The form also is available at surveymonkey.com/r/Y66KMLS .

Anyone interested in applying for the hunt can contact Options for an application by calling (800) 726-3692.