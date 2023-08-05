Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 12
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Dokken: Volunteers needed for Options Accessible Deer Hunt

Putting on a hunt the size of the Options event at Rydell National Wildlife Refuge for people with disabilities takes a lot of volunteers.

2015 Options deer hunt.jpg
The 2023 Options Accessible Deer Hunt for people with disabilities is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12, through Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at at Rydell National Wildlife Refuge near Erskine, Minnesota.
Brad Dokken/Grand Forks Herald
Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
August 05, 2023 at 7:17 AM

Brad Dokken
Brad Dokken

Randy Sorenson of Options Interstate Resource Center for Independent Living in East Grand Forks reached out the other day, asking if I could help get the word out about the Annual Accessible Deer Hunt, set for Oct. 12-14 at Rydell National Wildlife Refuge near Erskine, Minnesota.

I said I’d be happy to do that.

Specifically, Sorenson says, they’re in need of volunteers to help with the hunt for people with disabilities. This will be the 28th year Options has offered the hunt at Rydell, which is open to 20 people. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which manages Rydell refuge, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources also collaborate in offering the hunt.

Participants can shoot either a buck or antlerless deer.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE HUNTING COVERAGE:

Putting on a hunt the size of the Options event takes a lot of volunteers. The goal, Sorenson says, is to create the atmosphere of a northern Minnesota deer hunting camp, where people with disabilities can swap stories and share ideas about how to access and enjoy the outdoors.

At 2,039 acres, Rydell is one of the most accessible wildlife refuges in the nation, with miles of paved trails in addition to hard-packed trails. It’s also large enough to accommodate up to 20 hunters, so risks associated with deer hunting are minimized.

I’ve covered the Options hunt on a few occasions over the years, and it’s a great event. Here’s what is needed in terms of volunteers, as stated in a press release Sorenson shared:

“Volunteer as little or as much as you would like. Assist with scouting for blind locations, setting up blinds, taking hunters to their stands, in some cases sitting with hunters, dispatching wounded animals, tracking, food preparation, serving food and take down after the hunt. Most of our volunteers have participated multiple years and have come to identify with this hunt as much as they do any hunt they actively participate in.”

The concern this year, Sorenson says, is that recruiting enough volunteers could be a challenge. Like everything else on the planet, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into the Options hunt for a couple of years.

“It has been a few years since we have held a large hunt utilizing the Refuge Visitors Center and provided food for hunters,” said Sorenson, who is executive director of Options. “In the last few years, we have had to cut the hunt down to 10 people, with minimal volunteers, pretty much just providing field help and a stand to hunt from, to be safe.

“I am not sure after this long if I will have a difficult time getting volunteers since my inside volunteers were not needed for so long.”

Volunteers can assist during the whole hunt or the days when they’re available. Volunteers typically start about 10 a.m. and continue until everyone is done hunting and off the refuge, which is usually around 9:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

In advance of the hunt, volunteers on Saturday, Sept. 30, will mark and set up stands, giving hunters an opportunity to visit the refuge if they so choose.

“We have generally cycled 50 to 60 volunteers during the three days of the hunt,” Sorenson said. “Not everyone can participate the full three days. For persons that want to assist people getting to and from (their) stand, we ask that they participate the full three days plus the pre-hunt so they can learn the refuge and stand locations.”

Map of Rydell NWR.JPG
Contributed/Options Interstate Resource Center for Independent Living

The hunt is still more than two months off, but Sorenson says he has already started reaching out to prospective hunters on their list who have expressed interest in the hunt in the past. He also plans to contact the volunteer who “managed the food end” and served as head cook before Options had to scale back the hunt to outdoors activities only.

“If he is unable, that leaves a huge hole, which will result in finding a person that can act as a head cook,” Sorenson said.

Over the years, the Options hunt has attracted a “broad age range” of volunteers, Sorenson says.

“Some children of volunteers and their friends have come to the hunt since they were very young and now volunteer on their own,” he said.

Hunters are responsible for lodging arrangements and travel to and from the refuge during the hunt, but organizers will assist with getting from refuge headquarters to the hunting site. Volunteers also will assist with field-dressing deer – if requested – and provide a noon meal before hunters go out for the afternoon and an evening meal once hunters return from the field.

The refuge has ATVs with accessible trailers to take hunters to and from stands, along with a limited number of accessible hunting platforms. Participating hunters must buy their license and provide their own warm clothes, guns, ammo and attendants to help them as needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information or to volunteer, call or text Sorenson at (218) 779-7408 or go to Survey Monkey and fill out the form with contact information and dates you are available. The form also is available at surveymonkey.com/r/Y66KMLS .

Anyone interested in applying for the hunt can contact Options for an application by calling (800) 726-3692.

Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Brad Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and has been the Grand Forks Herald's outdoors editor since 1998.

Besides his role as an outdoors writer, Dokken has an extensive background in northwest Minnesota and Canadian border issues and provides occasional coverage on those topics.

Reach him at bdokken@gfherald.com, by phone at (701) 780-1148 or on Twitter at @gfhoutdoor.
What To Read Next
A kayaker smiling while on Lake Superior.
Northland Outdoors
UMD grad kayaks solo around Lake Superior in 63 days
1h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
NDGF Calendar Page May 2022.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Casting for Catfish, MAX Multi-Species Fishing Derby coming up on Outdoors Calendar
2h ago
081223MJBIRD.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Mike Jacobs Always in Season: Four-letter words describe the appeal of burrowing owls
2h ago
 · 
By  Mike Jacobs
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
CaptLester.jpg
Members Only
The Vault
Boozy cruises, beer pirates and golf ball injuries: Whatever happened to the Dakota Queen?
4d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
081223 HVN.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Organizers hope Happy Harry’s Hot Valley Nights draws record-breaking crowd
2h ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
07xx23 DawnPearson.jpg
Community
Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-Off: Dawn Pearson takes advantage of husband’s interest in growing fruit
2h ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
081223 Para.jpg
Local
More than 160 new hires in Grand Forks Public Schools, but more workers still needed
2h ago
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel