Dokken: Uptick in Hungarian partridges is a real thing, at least for now, wildlife managers say

Brad Dokken

GRAND FORKS — A common theme emerged this week when I talked with wildlife managers in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota about wildlife and how they’re faring this winter.

There’s been a noticeable uptick in the population of Hungarian partridges — or gray partridges, as they’re also known.

This is a welcome development, as “Huns” are cute little upland game birds. Tasty, too, I’ve heard, although I’ve never bagged one myself to find out.

I first got wind of the Hun resurgence back in October, when a hunting buddy shot one while walking for sharptails during our annual grouse gathering at the getaway in northwest Minnesota.

I’d seen Huns on occasion up there over the years, but sightings were far from common.

Over the next few days during that October get-together, we saw a sizable covey on three or four different occasions, including one time when they flew right over the fire pit where we were enjoying a beautiful fall afternoon.

Further evidence of the uptick occurred Dec. 18, the Sunday before Christmas, during the Grand Forks Christmas Bird Count. As Mike Jacobs reported in his Jan. 7, “Always in Season” birdwatching column, the Grand Forks count produced 141 gray partridges — as Jacobs calls them — second only to the 1983 count, when 150 partridges were tallied.

I saw several coveys of Huns along the roads in early January, while traveling across North Dakota en route to Wyoming. And some Canadian friends who live near Lockport, Manitoba, northeast of Winnipeg, told me when I visited later in January that they have Hungarian partridges on their property for the first time ever.

I saw more coveys last weekend in Marshall and Roseau counties of northwest Minnesota.

How cool!

“It’s like a mini explosion in the population,” said Brian Prince, wildlife resource management supervisor for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Devils Lake. “They’re cute little critters, definitely.”

Doug Franke, acting assistant Northwest Region wildlife manager for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said he spotted a Hungarian partridge brood in Pennington County while conducting the annual August roadside survey.

It’s the first partridge brood he’s observed in more than 20 years of conducting the survey, said Franke, who is based in Thief River Falls.

“There’s a lot of anecdotal reports of Huns in the countryside,” Franke said. “They wax and wane with time. This is probably about the third or fourth upward tick in Huns since I’ve been here. Enjoy them while they last — hard winters tend to thin them out quickly.”

Prince of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department speculates the resurgence results from the extreme dry conditions the region experienced in the spring and summer of 2021, which may have triggered a banner hatch.

“They just thrive when they’re under dry conditions,” Prince said. “I’ve seen that in the past, as well.

“Hopefully, we don’t get real wet again and lose the number of birds we have out there.”

Unlike ruffed grouse and sharp-tailed grouse, Hungarian partridge are not native to North Dakota, Minnesota or anywhere else in the U.S. Instead, they were introduced to North America from Europe in the early 1900s, according to allaboutbirds.org.

While ruffs and sharptails have feathered legs and feet and burrow into the snow to escape and withstand the elements, Hungarian partridges huddle in tight circles, usually right out in the open. They do have thick foot pads, an adaptation that helps them survive freezing temperatures, according to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

“They can somewhat excavate a little cavity and form somewhat of a circle in their wintering,” the DNR’s Franke said. “But they don’t burrow as much as sharpies and ruffed grouse do.”

Other observations

Seth Owens of Grand Forks photographed this sharp-tailed grouse in February 2023 near a seed pile in Grand Forks County. The photo clearly shows the feathered legs and feet that help the bird withstand cold winters while also functioning as natural "snowshoes." Contributed/Seth Owens, Instagram/Facebook: @stuff.Seth.sees

Speaking of sharptails, avid birdwatcher and photographer Seth Owens of Grand Forks posted some fantastic images of sharp-tailed grouse on his “Stuff Seth Sees” Facebook page. The photos, taken near a seed pile in Grand Forks County, clearly show the feathered legs and feet that help the sharptails survive our harsh northern winters. Owens, who studied wildlife and fisheries biology at UND, now works as Education and Outreach coordinator for Pheasants Forever North Dakota.

In keeping with the upland game bird theme, longtime Herald reader and outdoorsman Hilary Stoltman, 88, of Thief River Falls shared a story and a photo of an encounter with a ruffed grouse he experienced while snowshoeing near Thorhult, Minn., where he has a cabin.

Hilary Stoltman of Thief River Falls shared this photo showing how close he came while snowshoeing near Thorhult, Minnesota, to a ruffed grouse that burst from its snow roost. Contributed/Hilary Stoltman

“I had a partridge that jumped up right in front of my snowshoes,” he said, “partridge” being a word many people in northwest Minnesota use when talking about ruffed grouse.

Stoltman’s photo clearly shows his snowshoes in relation to the burrow where the grouse flushed out of the snow.

“You can see where the partridge dove into the snow and then popped out,” he said. “It startled me — I just about fell on my butt!”