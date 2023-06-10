Dokken: Sudden and drastic change of seasons affects activities in the great outdoors

Brad Dokken

Phenology: Noun. The study of cyclic and seasonal natural phenomena, especially in relation to climate and plant and animal life.

Phenology, as defined in Google’s English Dictionary provided by Oxford Languages, has been on my mind, of late, based on my observations of the natural world these past few weeks.

Barely a month ago, much of the chatter in the outdoors world revolved around whether ice would be off northern Minnesota lakes in time for the May 13 fishing opener. A late April snowstorm here in the North Country had many of us gritting our teeth and wondering if spring would ever arrive.

By my way of thinking, spring never really did arrive. We went straight from winter to summer.

The abrupt change of seasons was reflected in my springtime foraging for wild asparagus and morel mushrooms. Most years, at least where I do my foraging, Memorial Day weekend is about the prime time for finding morels. Wild asparagus is just beginning to poke through the ground, and I can typically rely on finding it for the next two to three weeks or more.

This year, not so much.

I don’t typically work Saturdays, but a Her Wilderness women’s fishing event that took place Saturday, May 20, on the Red River in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks kept me in town for the weekend. Those kinds of events, which I very much enjoy covering, tend to make for great stories and Her Wilderness was no exception. The weather was gorgeous, the catfish were cooperating and the dozen or so women, who came from as far away as Georgia and South Carolina just to fish the Red River, had a blast.

I ventured north the next weekend, expecting to find enough asparagus shoots for a meal or two. My asparagus foraging route is a reliable producer year in and year out, so it’s never a matter of wondering whether I’ll find it.

I do. Every spring.

Much to my surprise, however, most of the asparagus had already bushed out, gone to seed and was 3 to 4 feet tall. Asparagus grows amazingly fast, and finding it is all about timing. I still got plenty, mind you, but I had missed the prime picking window and would have found considerably more if I’d been there a few days earlier.

In my experience, at least, this is the earliest that the asparagus on my foraging route has ever gone to seed. On the upside, perhaps there’ll be even more asparagus to find in the next few years.

Finding morels is always hit-or-miss in my experience, and spots where I’ll find them one year are barren the next. I picked a half-dozen morels that weekend, as well – enough for a tasty meal when paired with the asparagus I found – but all but one were close to drying up.

Again, that was earlier than usual, in my experience.

The sudden jump from winter to summer has also affected anglers and biologists who work on the Red River. Here in Grand Forks, water temperatures on the Red River shot up from 70 degrees to 80 degrees in a matter of days, thanks to a sweltering start to the month of June.

A story elsewhere on this page or website – if you’re reading online – references the drastic increase in water temperatures. A crew from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln arrived in Grand Forks on Monday afternoon, June 5, in hopes of catching bigmouth buffalo, freshwater drum and perhaps even a few walleyes and surgically implanting small transmitter units in the fish. The effort is part of an acoustic telemetry study that began in 2016 in the Canadian portion of the Red River Basin but has since expanded to the U.S. and tributaries such as the Red Lake River.

UNL is one of the partners in the study, along with state, provincial and federal natural resource agencies on both sides of the border.

Catching fish for the study wouldn’t be a problem for the UNL crew, since they were using electrofishing gear, but the sudden – and somewhat unexpected – rise in water temperatures meant surgically implanting the transmitters would put too much stress on the fish.

Ideally, I was told, 70 degrees is about the upper limit for safely implanting the tiny transmitters without causing undue stress on the fish. So, instead of spending a good part of the week working on the Red and Red Lake rivers, the crew pulled the plug Tuesday morning and headed back to Nebraska.

They’ll now wait until fall and the onset of cooler water temperatures to resume the surgical implant portion of the study.

It’s just been one of those springs. Or, more accurately, perhaps, one of those non-springs.