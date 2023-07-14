Dokken: Practical joke spawns new tradition on Ontario fly-in fishing trip

Brad Dokken

ON TROUT LAKE, Ontario – Every good fishing trip has its defining memory, and that definitely was the case during a recent trip to Brett Lessard’s outpost camp on Otukamamoan Lake – Trout Lake, for short – in northwestern Ontario.

More than the fishing, more than the food, more than the accommodations – all of which were quite good – we’ll remember the vintage Zebco “Centennial” No. 4020 fishing rod paired with a Zebco 33 “Rhino Tough” push-button reel.

We’ll also remember the laughs that ensued when someone hooked a pike or walleye on the 4-foot fiberglass rod-and-reel combo.

The Zebco combo made the trip to Trout Lake, about a 20-minute float plane ride north of Fort Frances, Ontario, as a practical joke. Jason Laumb and Brad Durick of Grand Forks had cooked up the scheme months ago as a prank to play on Durick’s 13-year-old son, Braden, who was making his first fly-in fishing trip.

Durick’s wife, Lisa, had gotten the Zebco combo when she was 4 or 5 years old.

As part of their devious plan, Laumb and Durick would tell Braden upon arriving in camp that his Fenwick HMG fishing rod and Abu Garcia MaxPro spinning reel had mistakenly been left behind and that he should have made sure all of his gear was packed.

They then would tell Braden he’d have to use the Zebco combo.

Needless to say, Braden was less than thrilled at this turn of events when the practical joke got underway Wednesday afternoon, July 5, as we unpacked our gear and prepared to hit the water.

He didn’t say much, but the blank, somewhat baffled look on his face spoke volumes as he tried to come to grips with the prospect of not having his regular fishing gear on his first, and highly anticipated trip to the Canadian wilderness.

Compared with the walleye rod and reel he normally uses, let’s just say the combo left a bit to be desired, even though Brad Durick had loaded it with fresh 12-pound monofilament line.

Braden Durick, 13, of Grand Forks, made the best of a practical joke Wednesday, July 5, 2023, when he reeled in this walleye on a fiberglass Zebco rod-and-reel combo. Durick had been told his regular rod and reel had been left behind and that he'd have to use the combo throughout the trip. Contributed/Brad Durick

Resigned to his fate, the younger Durick made the best of the situation as he dropped a jig into the coffee-colored depths of Trout Lake. Amazingly, he didn’t notice the rod and reel he was supposed to use had been laid out at the front of the boat.

He even caught a walleye on the rig.

Every practical joke has its limits, though, and after about half an hour or so, the pranksters revealed their shenanigans to Braden. He took the joke in stride but wasted little time switching to his regular rod and reel.

Still, the idea of trying to catch a fish on an old fiberglass rod with a push-button reel seemed like good fun for us old guys, so Laumb, Brad Durick and I all took our turns at fishing with the combo.

In my case, the jig barely hit the bottom when I hooked a walleye that would measure 24 inches, my biggest of the trip until our final afternoon, when I landed a scrappy 25¾-incher on my modern gear.

Jason Laumb of Grand Forks strikes a proud pose as he admires the northern pike he landed on the old Zebco rod-and-reel combo Monday, July 10, 2023, the last day of a fly-in fishing trip to Otukamamoan Lake in northwestern Ontario. Brad Dokken/Grand Forks Herald

Braden might not agree, but catching a walleye on the old Zebco combo with its herky-jerky drag was great fun and brought back memories of my very first fishing rod – a white fiberglass rod with a Zebco 202 push-button reel.

There’s nothing quite like the sound of the drag of a Zebco push-button reel when it’s playing a fish.

While the Duricks and I each landed one fish on the Zebco, Laumb used the combo more than the rest of us. He caught four fish – two walleyes and two pike – the largest being a pike he landed the last day. Two of the walleyes he caught on the Zebco even ended up in the livewell.

We never worked up the nerve to try the combo lake trout fishing. I can only imagine what an adventure that would have been.

“Reeling in a fish on the old Zebby reminded me of fishing as a youth,” Laumb said later. “Honestly, it was difficult to tell if I was gaining any ground at times – just like the old days.”

Like all outdoors excursions, fishing trips are about tradition, and a new tradition was born last week during six days in the Ontario wilderness. Chances are that fiberglass rod and push-button reel with its distinct-sounding drag will make many more trips in the years to come.