Dokken: Plans for LaFave Park improvement project are falling into place

Brad Dokken

EAST GRAND FORKS – There’s light at the end of the tunnel for a roughly $1.2 million project to improve LaFave Park at the confluence of the Red and Red Lake rivers in East Grand Forks.

The funding is in place, and the city has until June 2025 to spend it, said Reid Huttunen, East Grand Forks Parks and Recreation director.

In December 2021, the city of East Grand Forks learned it was the recipient of a $870,580 grant from the Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails Commission (GMPTC) for LaFave Park as part of a $12.2 million grant package to benefit 19 parks and trails around the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

LaFave Park, which is part of the Red Lake River Corridor Regional Trail, was the only site in northwest Minnesota to receive funding from the Parks and Trails Commission in that particular grant round, the Herald reported at the time.

Before the project could proceed, the Minnesota Legislature had to approve the funding through the Parks and Trails Legacy Fund, one of four funds created by the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment that Minnesota voters approved in 2008. The city then had to enter into an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the granting agency for the project.

Those hurdles have now been cleared.

As part of the package, in addition to the the GMPTC grant, the city will contribute the remaining 28%, Huttunen said. Based on early concept design estimates, that would be just under $343,000, he said, bringing the total project cost to an expected $1.21 million.

From a fishing perspective, the biggest news in the project is a plan to replace the LaFave Park boat ramp, a single-wide access, with a snazzy new double ramp. Built in the mid-1980s, the crumbling boat ramp has been in dire need of replacement for several years.

The site of the ramp won’t change, but the expansion will be on the south, or upstream, side of the existing ramp, which will also be replaced.

ADVERTISEMENT

As currently designed, the expanded access includes parking for 26 vehicle-boat trailer rigs and curb-and-gutter to minimize stormwater runoff during rain events.

On Monday afternoon, Huttunen met with Grand Forks catfish guide Brad Durick and Bruce Nelson of East Grand Forks, representing the Red River Valley Catfish League, to get their thoughts on the preliminary design of the ramp.

Widseth, the architectural and engineering firm with an office in East Grand Forks, designed the project, but Huttunen said he wanted input from fishermen on the layout of the ramp and its amenities before things proceed.

“They’re saying we’re like 50% of the way home from being able to send it out for quotes, so there’s still some time for adjustments to be made,” Huttunen said.

The two fishermen suggested a few minor modifications, including making the access one double-wide ramp instead of two single ramps separated by a berm. Also to be determined is the location of overflow parking for major events such as the Cats Incredible and Scheels Boundary Battle catfish tournaments.

Most of the time, though, the site will have more than enough parking to accommodate even the busiest days when tournaments aren’t underway.

“We’re going to have to plan some overflow parking somewhere and somehow to get overflow parking in,” Huttunen said. “We can’t build a parking lot for our biggest capacity. And that’s where I’m not exactly sure how we handle that and where we allow it to happen.”

In addition, a kayak launch and dock installed late last summer near the mouth of the Red Lake River will be moved to an area just south of the boat ramp, where it will be more visible to paddlers, Huttunen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other improvements

Access to the river is only one part of the project, Huttunen said; the other piece is the natural preservation of the area through landscape and road improvements.

Currently, large portions of the park south of the boat ramp are just abandoned, off-road muddy space, Huttunen said.

“It’s the eyesore of Grand Forks-East Grand Forks right now, this park – this whole area,” he said. “And I want to clean it up. I want it to be established with nice grass.

“Grass growing is better than ruts and mud.”

The hope, Huttunen said, was to put the project up for bids this winter so construction could begin in the summer, but that might be too optimistic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m hesitant in saying that is the set schedule,” he said.

Once the design is finalized, getting approval from the East Grand Forks City Council is the next step, Huttunen said. The project will go out for bids from there.

“Then, let’s hope the bids come back where we expect them to and then get construction scheduled,” he said.

Regardless of the timetable, the project is a positive development indeed for the city of East Grand Forks and those who use the river.