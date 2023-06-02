Dokken: Lake of the Woods historian Joe Laurin now offers guided boat and snowmobile tours

Brad Dokken

NORTHWEST ANGLE, Minn. – As a Lake of the Woods historian, explorer and year-round Northwest Angle resident, Joe Laurin has accumulated a wealth of knowledge about the big lake and its points of interest.

In 2018, Laurin released the “Lake of the Woods Digital Guide,” a smartphone app highlighting such points of interest as German prisoner of war camps, old mines, resorts and restaurants, favorite fishing spots, waterfalls, pictographs and petroglyphs.

The app initially included about 130 sites, with GPS coordinates and short write-ups about each, but now features 220 points of interest and is on track to have 250 by the end of the year, Laurin says.

On Wednesday, May 31, Laurin launched a new venture, Lake of the Woods Lighthouse Boat & Snowmobile Tours, offering fully guided boat trips for up to six people in a fully enclosed 22-foot boat to visit and explore sites on both U.S. and Canadian waters of Lake of the Woods.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lighthouse part of the venture’s name comes from Laurin’s home, the Flag Island Lighthouse, where he lives with his wife, Anita.

Joe Laurin, of Flag Island on Minnesota's Northwest Angle, stands in front of his home, the Flag Island Lighthouse, in September 2018. Brad Dokken/Grand Forks Herald

While Anita’s the fishing enthusiast in the family, Joe’s focus is history and exploring.

“What I’m hearing from some of the resorts is that sometimes, people are at the end of their vacation, and they’d like to do something different,” Laurin said. “They were fishing all week, and maybe they have never seen Fort St. Charles.”

Or any number of other sites.

Now a licensed boat captain, Laurin had to complete the required training to receive his U.S. Coast Guard license and get a Canadian work permit to start the business.

Lake of the Woods historian Joe Laurin (second from left) talks about the history of Fort St. Charles on Minnesota's Northwest Angle on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Brad Dokken/Grand Forks Herald

“There’s a lot of actual red tape that you have to go through, but I said, I’m going to try it and see how it takes off and see how it goes,” Laurin said.

He formally announced the venture at 6 a.m. May 31 on his Lake of the Woods Exploring Facebook page.

“I’ve done a lot of tours where I take friends and family,” Laurin said. “It’s funny, because the people who are fishermen and they go on a tour, they go, ‘You know, we didn’t really think that we’d like this, but this is really cool.’ Especially if you go to places like Sultana gold mine. It’s just so interesting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fishing is great, but exploring is fun, too.”

The Micrometer Bay waterfall is one of the hundreds of scenic points of interest on the Ontario side of Lake of the Woods. Contributed/Joe Laurin

A typical tour will begin at 7 a.m., Laurin says, usually departing from a resort on the Northwest Angle mainland or from Flag or Oak islands; full- and half-day trips are available.

“You can make a pretty cool day of it,” Laurin said. “And then, if you’ve got an extra day on your vacation and you’re with the family and you caught your fishing limit and you want to do something different, this is just another aspect that really no one’s taken advantage of.”

For the really adventurous, there’s even an option to park the boat and “grab some kayaks or canoes” and explore some of the inland lakes, Laurin says.

“You’re totally like a Lewis and Clark adventure, where you park your boat, you go over a portage, you get into a rowboat to go farther, and then you’re in the kayaks,” Laurin said. “After spending 30 years on the lake, just going out with friends trying to find stuff from old history books, old maps and putting it all together, I have quite a portfolio of places to check out.”

One of his favorite inland lakes is too small for a floatplane to land.

“It’s got a beautiful rock cliff that you could camp on, and there are just a lot of cool places like that on the lake,” Laurin said. “You’ve just got to know where to go.”

In the winter, Laurin will offer guided snowmobile trips into the Aulneau Peninsula, a large land mass on the Ontario side of the lake. Laurin recalls hosting a lifelong Angle resident, who’d never been in the Aulneau. He took the snowmobile trip with Laurin one weekend and liked it so much he wanted to go the next weekend, as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You have to go in February because all the ice is set up” on the lakes in the Aulneau, Laurin said. “When you go down a lake that’s six miles long, and there’s not a drift, and you see wolves on the top of a rock cliff looking down like, ‘Who are those guys?’ because they’ve never probably seen a person before,” it’s quite an experience.

Rates for the guided sightseeing and exploring trips are on par with guided fishing trips, Laurin says, which typically range from $500 to $600 a day. Anyone planning to touch land in Canada – ice is considered land in both Canada and the U.S. – must clear customs both upon entry and return.

For more information on Lake of the Woods Lighthouse Boat & Snowmobile Tours, contact Laurin at (763) 350-4700 or by email at FlagIslandLighthouse@outlook.com .

