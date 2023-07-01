Dokken: Floatplane trips and memorable moments go hand in hand

Brad Dokken

A few days from now, a 13-year-old boy will experience flying for the first time when he steps into a floatplane for a 25-minute flight into the Ontario wilderness on a fly-in fishing trip.

As one might expect with a 13-year-old who likes to fish, he’s pretty excited about the prospect. So are his fishing partners, all of whom are considerably older and with several floatplane trips under their hats.

I’m one of those fishing partners, and from my perspective, a better way to experience flying for the first time would be difficult to imagine.

I can still vividly remember my first trip in a bush plane. It was the early 1980s, and Don Hanson, a renowned Lake of the Woods pilot from Warroad, Minnesota, was at the helm. He flew four of us in a plane equipped with skis to the Northwest Angle for a day of ice fishing.

Quite the adventure it was.

More than the fishing, I remember Hanson’s stories and the trademark stogie he chewed on throughout the flight. Then as now, we could have driven to the Angle, but traveling in a bush plane made it all the more memorable.

Hanson, who died in March 2015 at the age of 98, made thousands of trips to the Angle over the course of a flying career that spanned more than 40 years.

Thanks in large part to legendary bush pilots such as Hanson, there’s a mystique about flying in a floatplane, some of which are vintage machines dating back to the 1940s – if not before – and with brand names such as Norseman, Cessna and two of my favorites, the DeHavilland Beaver and Otter.

I didn’t know it at the time we flew with Hanson to the Northwest Angle that winter day in the early 1980s, but I’d have the good fortune of making several floatplane trips in the years to come. Every one is memorable in its own way.

One for sure that stands out occurred in 2002 or 2003, when six of us boarded an Otter for a day trip from Lac du Bonnet, Manitoba, into a wilderness lake where the flying service had a couple of boats stashed.

We were somewhere over the Winnipeg River when fog rolled in, which is not something you want to happen when riding in a floatplane. The sudden change in weather forced the pilot to fly below the ceiling to avoid the fog, and before long, we weren’t much more than treetop height, following the twists and turns of the Winnipeg River to keep us on course.

That’s how I remember it, at least; the “pucker factor” was quite high indeed.

All’s well that ends well, and we made it to the wilderness lake without incident. The flight back was much less “eventful,” and we returned to civilization with a limit of walleyes.

Another time, four of us flew out of Sioux Narrows, Ontario, on a day trip to a small remote lake in the Aulneau Peninsula of Lake of the Woods, where the resort in which we were staying had a couple of boats stashed.

We’d been fishing lake trout all week on Lake of the Woods with good success, and booked the day trip to chase a few walleyes.

This was in August, and despite bluebird skies and temperatures in the 80s, the walleyes in the small, remote lake were schooled up in barely 5 feet of water adjacent to weedlines. Once we found them, the action was nearly nonstop.

By the time the pilot picked us up late that afternoon, what little wind there was had died down to almost nothing. And since the lake wasn’t more than about a mile long, the lack of wind to provide necessary “lift” for the floatplane meant there might be challenges getting off the water.

Taxiing the plane to the far end of the lake, the pilot hit the throttle. I’ll never forget his words:

“We’ll see how this goes.”

We cleared the lake with feet to spare, but I’m pretty sure I could have reached down and touched the tips of the tall spruce trees that lurked just below the floats.

That story has come up several times over the years, and more than once, I’ve found myself uttering the pilot’s words in various situations.

Here’s hoping the 13-year-old taking his first plane ride and making his first fly-in fishing trip doesn’t experience a flight quite that adventurous.

No doubt, though, it will be memorable – as it will be for all of us.

We’ll see how this goes.