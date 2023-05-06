Dokken: As fishing lures go, it’s tough to top the old reliable jig

Brad Dokken

I don’t remember the first time I fished walleyes with a jig, but jig fishing has become my “go-to” fishing technique over the years.

I know I’m not alone.

Whether it’s one of those distinct “thunks,” when a fish hits so hard it almost sets the hook on itself, or a bite so subtle you can barely tell a fish is at the end of the line, there’s something about jig fishing.

For me, at least, it never gets old.

As in previous years, the crew I fish with during the upcoming Minnesota Fishing Opener will spend most, if not all, of our time jig fishing. As outdoors “happenings” go, the Minnesota Fishing Opener surpasses – dare I say – even the opening day of deer season. My biggest walleyes have come on jigs, and most of my best fishing memories – whether opening day or some other time – involve jig fishing.

One that stands out, even after all these years, occurred in April 1987, when a co-worker and I ventured north to the Rainy River. We knew nothing about the river or how to fish it, but our timing was fortuitous; river levels and water clarity were perfect.

The walleye fishing we experienced over those two days remains the benchmark by which all trips have been measured ever since. I’d never caught a 25-inch walleye at that point in my life, but I would lose count of the number I released that weekend while fishing in the 12-foot boat, with a 4-horse outboard, we’d borrowed from my co-worker’s dad.

Until we ran out of bait near the end of the second afternoon – we even resorted to using dried-up minnows at the bottom of the boat to prolong our stay – every walleye we caught was on a jig.

Besides their affordability compared with most other tackle, jigs are easy to fish once you’ve mastered the “feel.” That’s generally an acquired touch, attained only by experience and time on the water.

I know fishing guides who’ve said they watched clients who didn’t know they had a bite, even though the rod tip was bouncing from the action of the fish at the other end of the line.

That’s an extreme situation, perhaps, but knowing the feel of a jig when it hits the bottom, and learning to recognize even the subtlest of bites, is a big part of what makes jig fishing so much fun.

After a while, the technique becomes almost automatic. Lift, hold, bounce the bottom. Lift, hold, bounce the bottom. Lift, hold, hmmm … is that a fish?

It always amazes me when I feel one of those subtle bites, only to set the hook and miss the fish – even after waiting what seems like an eternity.

Reeling up, I’ll often find only the front half of the minnow; other times, the whole minnow will be there, but its skin will be peeled back like a banana.

Now that’s a subtle bite.

Another favorite jig fishing memory occurred during the 2017 Minnesota Fishing Opener. I had undergone rotator cuff surgery in early January and spent six weeks with my right arm in a sling. After weeks of physical therapy, I had finally regained use of my arm to the point where I could hold a fishing rod again.

Fishing in a friend’s boat, four of us were anchored in a favorite spot on the Rainy River a few miles upstream from Lake of the Woods. A bottle of champagne was on ice to toast the first fish of the season. It had to be a walleye and it had to be at least “keeper” size of 15 inches or larger before the cork could be popped.

Other than that, the requirements weren’t particularly stringent.

We dropped our jigs to the bottom of the river and hadn’t been fishing 5 minutes when I felt the subtle “presence” of something at the end of my line.

It wasn’t a thunk, it wasn’t a tap; it was merely a presence.

I waited several seconds before setting the hook.

Fish on.

Moments later, the first walleye of the season – 17 inches of blackish-gold beauty – appeared from the depths.

After a winter spent recovering from a surgery that left me unable to fish, a walleye had rarely looked better – or a glass of champagne tastier.

The fact that I’d caught the fish on a jig made the experience even sweeter.