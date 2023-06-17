DNR webinars, shooting sports events coming up on Outdoors Calendar

To get an event in the Outdoors calendar, contact Brad Dokken at (701) 780-1148, (800) 477-6572 ext. 1148 or by email at bdokken@gfherald.com . Deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesdays.



Events

June 22: Public banding event for peregrine falcon chicks, 5:30 p.m., below UND water tower adjacent to Starcher Hall, 10 Cornell St., Grand Forks. Parking available in ramp about 2 blocks from the banding site. Info: Tim Driscoll, Urban Raptor Project, (701) 772-1222 or by email at tdriscoll9@live.com.

Fishing

June 23: 47th Annual Devils Lake Chamber Walleye Fishing Tournament, Grahams Island State Park on Devils Lake. Entry fee $275 per team, with a $6,500 guaranteed first place prize. Rules meeting June 22; June 24 will be used as an optional fishing day in case of bad weather June 23. Applications/info: devilslakend.com or (800) 233-8048.

July 8: Moorhead Catfish Tournament, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Red River, with tournament headquarters at MB Johnson Park. Entry fee $120 per two- or three-person team. Info: iw9classic.com.

Aug. 11-12: Catfish Capital Challenge Catfish Tournament, Red River in Drayton, N.D. Fishing hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and anglers must be in the weigh-in line by 3 p.m. Registration and rules meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 online and at Johnny Bravos in downtown Drayton; entry fee $300. Info: catfishdrayton.com.

Aug. 19: North American Sturgeon Championship, 3 to 7 p.m., Rainy River at Birchdale, Minnesota. Youth Sturgeon Championship from noon to 2 p.m. Info: facebook.com/birchdale.

Sept. 2-3: MAX Multi-Species Fishing Derby, Northwest Angle of Lake of the Woods. Event is in memory of a Max Marvin, a former guide at the Northwest Angle. Angle Outpost Resort is hosting the event, which is being held in conjunction with Northwest Angle Buoy Bash on Sept. 2. Entry fee is $300, with prizes for biggest walleye and biggest muskie based on total inches. Info/signup: Lisa Marvin, (218) 242-0024 or by email at lisamarvin@reedrealty.com. Cabin rentals: Angle Outpost, (800) 441-5014 or on the web at angleoutpost.com.

DNR webinars

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is continuing its series of hunting, fishing and outdoor learning webinars this summer. The webinars, which are free, begin at noon Wednesdays, and pre-registration is required at mndnr.gov . Webinars also are recorded and available online. Upcoming webinars are as follows:



June 21: Off-road vehicle safety, rules and trails. Joe Unger, OHV (off-highway vehicle) program consultant will talk about what you need to know, where to go and how to stay safe while exploring Minnesota’s trails.

June 28: Reconnecting fish populations: dams, culverts and other fish barriers. Over thousands of years, dams, culverts and other barriers have restricted fish movements and led to the loss of some species in many parts of the state. Jon Lore, DNR natural resource specialist, will talk about the impact of these barriers and how DNR efforts to remove or change them has led to great success in restoring Minnesota's native fish populations.

July 5: Tips to safely catch and release fish. Tony Sindt, Minnesota River specialist with DNR Fisheries, will go over how to properly prepare to safely handle, photo and release fish. Presentation will focus on large trophy fish and how to avoid mortality from barotrauma and summer heat.

July 12: Fawn research and what we are learning about white-tailed deer. Tyler Obermoller, DNR natural resources specialist,, will talk about how researchers are using thermal infrared drones to locate and GPS-collar white-tailed deer fawns to monitor and determine different causes of mortality.

July 19: The art of falconry. Matt Lasch will discuss the art of falconry and how to hunt with these amazing birds.

July 26: Frogs and toads in Minnesota. Minnesota has 14 species of frogs and toads, and the DNR is interested in learning more about them and how they are responding to a changing climate. Mags Edwards, DNR frog and toad research program coordinator, will share information about why frogs and toads are unlikely ambassadors for environmental conservation, tips to identify different frog and toad species and how to help the DNR collect information about frogs and toads in Minnesota.

Aug. 2: Exploring the Conservation Partners Legacy grant program. David Stein, acting CPL program coordinator, will provide an overview of the CPL program, share some habitat success stories from recent CPL grant recipients and discuss how people can get involved.

Aug. 9: Kayak fishing in Minnesota: Ron Strauss of the Minnesota Kayak Fishing Association will talk about what sets kayak fishing apart from other ways of fishing. He'll talk about equipment, bait, lures, fishing hot spots and species-specific tips to increase success.

Aug. 16: Cattails: friend or foe? Amy Schrank, University of Minnesota fisheries and aquaculture extension educator, will review recent research that explores whether small-scale removal of invasive cattails can increase water quality and plant diversity and benefit lake fish communities and fishing.

Aug. 23: 2023 deer season update and opportunities. Big game program coordinator Todd Froberg will discuss new rules, regulations and changes to the 2023 deer season. He will also dive into deer hunting opportunities, important dates and deadlines, an overview of the DNR's deer population goal setting process and a statewide look at deer populations.

Aug. 30: Live from the Minnesota State Fair: fish pond and other delights. Live from the Minnesota State Fair, DNR staff will check out the fish pond, climb the fire tower and visit the Minnesota State Parks and Trail Center, among other favorites.

Shooting Sports

For more information on any of the black powder shooting events below, check out the Coon 'n Crockett Muzzleloader Club's Facebook page or send an email to coonncrockett@gmail.com.

