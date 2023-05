DNR webinars, shooting sports events coming up on Outdoors Calendar

To get an event in the Outdoors calendar, contact Brad Dokken at (701) 780-1148, (800) 477-6572 ext. 1148 or by email at bdokken@gfherald.com . Deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesdays.



Fishing

May 26-June 4: Ruler of the Red Virtual Fishing Tournament, Red River. Virtual tournament using the FishDonkey app begins at 7 a.m. Friday, May 26, and ends at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 4. Tournament boundaries are Red River between Cass 22/Clay 26 and Cass 16/Clay 8. Payouts include largest catfish by length, $150; wild card catfish (randomly selected from entries), $50; largest walleye by length, $150; wild card walleye (randomly selected from entries), $50; and largest stringer of any other fish (by length), $100. Entry fee $20 per angler, plus a small processing fee. Enter by downloading the FishDonkey app, tap "Fish in a Tournament" and select "Ruler of the Red." Info: (701) 235-2895 or christine@riverkeepers.org.

Ruler of the Red Virtual Fishing Tournament, Red River. Virtual tournament using the FishDonkey app begins at 7 a.m. Friday, May 26, and ends at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 4. Tournament boundaries are Red River between Cass 22/Clay 26 and Cass 16/Clay 8. Payouts include largest catfish by length, $150; wild card catfish (randomly selected from entries), $50; largest walleye by length, $150; wild card walleye (randomly selected from entries), $50; and largest stringer of any other fish (by length), $100. Entry fee $20 per angler, plus a small processing fee. Enter by downloading the FishDonkey app, tap "Fish in a Tournament" and select "Ruler of the Red." Info: (701) 235-2895 or christine@riverkeepers.org. June 23: 47th Annual Devils Lake Chamber Walleye Fishing Tournament, Grahams Island State Park on Devils Lake. Entry fee $275 per team, with a $6,500 guaranteed first place prize. Rules meeting June 22; June 24 will be used as an optional fishing day in case of bad weather June 23. Applications/info: devilslakend.com or (800) 233-8048.

47th Annual Devils Lake Chamber Walleye Fishing Tournament, Grahams Island State Park on Devils Lake. Entry fee $275 per team, with a $6,500 guaranteed first place prize. Rules meeting June 22; June 24 will be used as an optional fishing day in case of bad weather June 23. Applications/info: devilslakend.com or (800) 233-8048. Aug. 11-12: Catfish Capital Challenge Catfish Tournament, Red River in Drayton, N.D. Fishing hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and anglers must be in the weigh-in line by 3 p.m. Registration and rules meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 online and at Johnny Bravos in downtown Drayton; entry fee $300. Info: catfishdrayton.com.

DNR webinars

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is continuing its series of hunting, fishing and outdoor learning webinars this summer. The webinars, which are free, begin at noon Wednesdays, and pre-registration is required at mndnr.gov . Webinars also are recorded and available online. Upcoming webinars are as follows:



May 31: Muskie diet secrets revealed. DNR fisheries experts Brian Herwig, Jim Wolters and Kamden Glade will share the results of their recent research projects providing new insights on the diets and ecology of Minnesota muskellunge and related fishing tips to help anglers hook Minnesota’s top predator this year.

Muskie diet secrets revealed. DNR fisheries experts Brian Herwig, Jim Wolters and Kamden Glade will share the results of their recent research projects providing new insights on the diets and ecology of Minnesota muskellunge and related fishing tips to help anglers hook Minnesota’s top predator this year. June 7: Launching a boat. Lisa Dugan, the DNR’s recreation safety outreach coordinator, will review important safety preparations and etiquette both at the ramp and on the water.

Launching a boat. Lisa Dugan, the DNR’s recreation safety outreach coordinator, will review important safety preparations and etiquette both at the ramp and on the water. June 14: Lake trout: a success story. Tune in to learn about how lake trout were nearly lost from Lake Superior and the efforts that lead to the successful rehabilitation of the species. Josh Blankenheim, DNR large lake specialist for the Lake Superior area fisheries office, will also share tactics and tips on how to pursue lake trout in the greatest of the Great Lakes.

Lake trout: a success story. Tune in to learn about how lake trout were nearly lost from Lake Superior and the efforts that lead to the successful rehabilitation of the species. Josh Blankenheim, DNR large lake specialist for the Lake Superior area fisheries office, will also share tactics and tips on how to pursue lake trout in the greatest of the Great Lakes. June 21: Off-road vehicle safety, rules and trails. Joe Unger, OHV (off-highway vehicle) program consultant will talk about what you need to know, where to go and how to stay safe while exploring Minnesota’s trails.

Off-road vehicle safety, rules and trails. Joe Unger, OHV (off-highway vehicle) program consultant will talk about what you need to know, where to go and how to stay safe while exploring Minnesota’s trails. June 28: Reconnecting fish populations: dams, culverts and other fish barriers. Over thousands of years, dams, culverts and other barriers have restricted fish movements and led to the loss of some species in many parts of the state. Jon Lore, DNR natural resource specialist, will talk about the impact of these barriers and how DNR efforts to remove or change them has led to great success in restoring Minnesota’s native fish populations.

Reconnecting fish populations: dams, culverts and other fish barriers. Over thousands of years, dams, culverts and other barriers have restricted fish movements and led to the loss of some species in many parts of the state. Jon Lore, DNR natural resource specialist, will talk about the impact of these barriers and how DNR efforts to remove or change them has led to great success in restoring Minnesota’s native fish populations. July 5: Tips to safely catch and release fish. Tony Sindt, Minnesota River specialist with DNR Fisheries, will go over how to properly prepare to safely handle, photo and release fish. Presentation will focus on large trophy fish and how to avoid mortality from barotrauma and summer heat.

Tips to safely catch and release fish. Tony Sindt, Minnesota River specialist with DNR Fisheries, will go over how to properly prepare to safely handle, photo and release fish. Presentation will focus on large trophy fish and how to avoid mortality from barotrauma and summer heat. July 12: Fawn research and what we are learning about white-tailed deer. Tyler Obermoller, DNR natural resources specialist,, will talk about how researchers are using thermal infrared drones to locate and GPS-collar white-tailed deer fawns to monitor and determine different causes of mortality.

Fawn research and what we are learning about white-tailed deer. Tyler Obermoller, DNR natural resources specialist,, will talk about how researchers are using thermal infrared drones to locate and GPS-collar white-tailed deer fawns to monitor and determine different causes of mortality. July 19: The art of falconry. Matt Lasch will discuss the art of falconry and how to hunt with these amazing birds.

The art of falconry. Matt Lasch will discuss the art of falconry and how to hunt with these amazing birds. July 26: Frogs and toads in Minnesota. Minnesota has 14 species of frogs and toads, and the DNR is interested in learning more about them and how they are responding to a changing climate. Mags Edwards, DNR frog and toad research program coordinator, will share information about why frogs and toads are unlikely ambassadors for environmental conservation, tips to identify different frog and toad species and how to help the DNR collect information about frogs and toads in Minnesota.

Minnesota has 14 species of frogs and toads, and the DNR is interested in learning more about them and how they are responding to a changing climate. Mags Edwards, DNR frog and toad research program coordinator, will share information about why frogs and toads are unlikely ambassadors for environmental conservation, tips to identify different frog and toad species and how to help the DNR collect information about frogs and toads in Minnesota. Aug. 2: Exploring the Conservation Partners Legacy grant program. David Stein, acting CPL program coordinator, will provide an overview of the CPL program, share some habitat success stories from recent CPL grant recipients and discuss how people can get involved.

Exploring the Conservation Partners Legacy grant program. David Stein, acting CPL program coordinator, will provide an overview of the CPL program, share some habitat success stories from recent CPL grant recipients and discuss how people can get involved. Aug. 9: Kayak fishing in Minnesota: Ron Strauss of the Minnesota Kayak Fishing Association will talk about what sets kayak fishing apart from other ways of fishing. He’ll talk about equipment, bait, lures, fishing hot spots and species-specific tips to increase success.

Ron Strauss of the Minnesota Kayak Fishing Association will talk about what sets kayak fishing apart from other ways of fishing. He’ll talk about equipment, bait, lures, fishing hot spots and species-specific tips to increase success. Aug. 16: Cattails: friend or foe? Amy Schrank, University of Minnesota fisheries and aquaculture extension educator, will review recent research that explores whether small-scale removal of invasive cattails can increase water quality and plant diversity and benefit lake fish communities and fishing.

Cattails: friend or foe? Amy Schrank, University of Minnesota fisheries and aquaculture extension educator, will review recent research that explores whether small-scale removal of invasive cattails can increase water quality and plant diversity and benefit lake fish communities and fishing. Aug. 23: 2023 deer season update and opportunities. Big game program coordinator Todd Froberg will discuss new rules, regulations and changes to the 2023 deer season. He will also dive into deer hunting opportunities, important dates and deadlines, an overview of the DNR's deer population goal setting process and a statewide look at deer populations.

2023 deer season update and opportunities. Big game program coordinator Todd Froberg will discuss new rules, regulations and changes to the 2023 deer season. He will also dive into deer hunting opportunities, important dates and deadlines, an overview of the DNR's deer population goal setting process and a statewide look at deer populations. Aug. 30: Live from the Minnesota State Fair: fish pond and other delights. Live from the Minnesota State Fair, DNR staff will check out the fish pond, climb the fire tower and visit the Minnesota State Parks and Trail Center, among other favorites.

Shooting Sports

For more information on any of the black powder shooting events below, check out the Coon 'n Crockett Muzzleloader Club's Facebook page or send an email to coonncrockett@gmail.com.