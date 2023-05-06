DNR webinars, shooting sports events coming up on Outdoors Calendar

To get an event in the Outdoors calendar, contact Brad Dokken at (701) 780-1148, (800) 477-6572 ext. 1148 or by email at bdokken@gfherald.com . Deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesdays.



Events

May 6: Guided spring pasque flower hike, 10:30 a.m., Agassiz Environmental Learning Center at Fertile Sand Hills, Fertile, Minn. Two additional hikes are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Hike is about 1.4 miles and includes some uneven terrain through the sand dune area. Info: Wayne Goeken, (218) 280-0516 or wgoekenmn@gmail.com.

May 13: Roseau and Lake of the Woods Sportsmans Club Fish Fry and Membership Drive, 4 to 8 p.m., Warroad Eagles Club, located west of Warroad on state Highway 11. Raffles, games, door prizes, along with single and family memberships; meal is $20 per person. Info: Roseau and Lake of the Woods Sportsmans Club Facebook page.

May 27: Second Annual Nome Schoolhouse Birding Retreat, sponsored by Audubon Great Plains and the Nome Schoolhouse. Birding begins "bright and early" Saturday, May 27. Participants are encouraged to spend the previous night in the renovated Nome Schoolhouse boutique hotel or just join for the day May 27. Registration is $185/person, which includes two meals, snacks, coffee and water, provided by the Nome Schoolhouse, and materials for crafting. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Audubon Great Plains. Info: Amanda Booher, Audubon, (937) 474-7509 or Amanda.booher@audubon.org.

DNR webinars

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is continuing its series of hunting, fishing and outdoor learning webinars this winter and spring. The webinars, which are free, begin at noon Wednesdays, and pre-registration is required at mndnr.gov . Webinars also are recorded and available online. Upcoming webinars are as follows:



May 10: Catching walleyes on opening weekend. DNR Fisheries staff and walleye fishing experts discuss what to expect for the upcoming fishing opener and provide some tips on how to catch early season walleyes. Session will especially focus on southern Minnesota, the location of the 2023 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener, which is in Mankato this year.

May 17: Heidi Cyr, nongame wildlife permit coordinator for wildlife rehabilitators, will talk about "orphaned" wildlife, signs an animal needs help and the best ways to keep wildlife wild.

May 24: Monarch butterfly conservation. Experts from the Monarch Joint Venture will discuss what is being done for monarchs in North America and how to take part in Minnesota (or wherever you are).

May 31: Muskie diet secrets revealed. DNR fisheries experts Brian Herwig, Jim Wolters and Kamden Glade will share the results of their recent research projects providing new insights on the diets and ecology of Minnesota muskellunge and related fishing tips to help anglers hook Minnesota's top predator this year.

Shooting Sports

For more information on any of the black powder shooting events below, check out the Coon 'n Crockett Muzzleloader Club's Facebook page or send an email to coonncrockett@gmail.com.

