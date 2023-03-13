6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Monday, March 13
Northland Outdoors

DNR seeks public input on Red Lake WMA master plan update

The updated plan will guide management of the popular hunting and wildlife-watching destination in northwestern Minnesota.

Minnesota DNR logo.jpg
Contributed / Minnesota DNR
By Herald Staff Report
March 13, 2023 04:27 PM

ST. PAUL – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in the Red Lake Wildlife Management Area to participate in a webinar and help inform the DNR’s updates to the WMA’s master plan.

The webinar will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 23. DNR staff will present a brief overview of the WMA and the planning process, answer questions and take feedback during the session. Registration is not required. A link to join the webinar is available on the DNR’s Red Lake WMA page at mndnr.gov/areas/wildlife/red_lake_wma.html .

DNR weekly report logo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
DNR officers offer reminder of fish house removal date in northern Minnesota zone
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has opened the dam at White Rock, and therefore the ice conditions to the north for the Bois de Sioux, then the Red River, have been and will be deteriorating.
March 13, 2023 12:39 PM
 · 
By  Minnesota DNR
Northland Outdoors
Outdoors Notebook: Department of Interior funding targets Prairie Pothole Region
March 11, 2023 06:55 AM
Northland Outdoors
Another snowy winter means fewer deer in Northeastern Minnesota
March 11, 2023 06:00 AM
Minnesota
Land transfer to Upper Sioux Community clears first step in Minnesota Legislature
March 09, 2023 09:46 AM

“Public input is important as we update this plan,” said Charlie Tucker, Red Lake WMA supervisor. “The last plan was completed in 1980, and we want this update to reflect current science and values about how the land should be managed into the future.”

Charlie Tucker, manager of Red Lake Wildlife Management Area
Charlie Tucker, manager of Red Lake Wildlife Management Area south of Roosevelt, Minnesota.
Brad Dokken/Grand Forks Herald

Input from the upcoming webinar will help the DNR develop a draft management plan for Red Lake WMA. The draft plan will be available for public review and input later in the spring, including opportunities to comment on the draft plan in person and online. The DNR will finalize the plan by June 30.

Red Lake WMA’s 325,000 acres provide habitat for a wide variety of wildlife species. The updated master plan will be used to guide management of the Red Lake WMA’s forests, wetlands, peatlands and brushlands. It will include management goals, objectives and strategies for the WMA for the next 10 years.

