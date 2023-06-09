DNR recognizes Turgeon, North Red River MDHA chapter for volunteering efforts

ST. PAUL – Kelly Turgeon of Hallock, Minnesota, president of the North Red River Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, has been honored by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for his efforts as a volunteer in the DNR’s Adopt-a-WMA program.

In a story posted on its website, the DNR said Turgeon and the North Red River MDHA chapter partnered with MDHA’s State Habitat Committee to apply for Conservation Partners Legacy grants to complete habitat projects on wildlife management areas.

The MDHA chapter has mowed brush for winter browse, created forest openings for forage plots and conducted invasive buckthorn treatments, the DNR said. The chapter also has used the funds to help the DNR hire crews to complete prescribed fire and invasive plant control.

Turgeon’s involvement has been crucial in getting these projects implemented, the DNR said. Also, as part of the Adopt-a-WMA program, he has organized chapter members to help plant wildlife forage plots on WMA lands, the DNR said in the article.

“Kelly has also been instrumental in reclaiming hunter access to the WMAs,” Jason Wollin, area wildlife manager for the DNR in Karlstad, Minnesota, said in a statement. “He organizes members to mow and maintain hunter walking trails on our WMAs. Without him and his members, this work would not get done.”

Turgeon said that while the recognition features him as chapter president, it’s really for the whole chapter and the entire MDHA organization.

“Our chapter has been active for nearly 40 years providing youth opportunities in the outdoors through supporting local firearms safety training, sponsoring scholarships to attend conservation camps, equipping schools for National Archery in the Schools, various environment education opportunities, Minnesota trapping certification training and support of three area clay target teams,” Turgeon said in an email. “As the article outlines, the chapter has also been involved in numerous wildlife habitat projects and hunter access on wildlife management areas managed by the DNR.

“The partnership with DNR has been very successful and benefits wildlife, habitat and those who enjoy the outdoors,” Turgeon added. “None of this would have been possible if not for the assistance provided by the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association.”

For more information on volunteers recognized by the DNR and volunteering opportunities available through the agency, check out the DNR website at dnr.state.mn.us/volunteering/meet.html .