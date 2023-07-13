Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

DNR provides guidance to wildlife staff after livestock anthrax report

No cases have been reported in Kittson County deer or elk, a DNR wildlife specialist says. That also was the case during the last big outbreak in 2006.

Minnesota whitetails
Minnesota whitetails stand on alert in this undated photo.
Contributed/Minnesota DNR
Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Today at 7:04 AM

A recent case of anthrax involving multiple cattle and a horse in Kittson County of northwest Minnesota is cause for concern, but no cases have been reported among wild deer or elk in the affected area, a wildlife specialist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says.

Michelle Carstensen

During the last big outbreak in 2006, numerous cattle farms were involved, but there were no cases confirmed in wild deer or elk, said Dr. Michelle Carstensen, DNR wildlife health program supervisor.

“Certainly a free-ranging deer or elk in the northwest could become exposed to this bacteria in the environment, as it occurs naturally in that area,” Carstensen said in an email. “We have provided guidance to wildlife staff already on what to look for if they get a report of a sick or found dead deer or elk in Kittson county (or surrounding area), as we want to be sure to protect human health, as well, in dealing with anthrax suspects.”

READ MORE OUTDOORS ISSUES COVERAGE:

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday, July 7, confirmed the Kittson County anthrax case and had quarantined the affected property, the agency said in a news release. The Board recommended that producers keep their livestock up to date on anthrax vaccinations, especially in northwest Minnesota.

Anthrax is caused by a spore-forming bacterium, Bacillus anthracis, which can emerge in greater concentrations after rainstorms, flooding or excavation. The disease has been concentrated in northwest Minnesota in the past.

“One of the reasons we don’t see a lot of anthrax cases in the state anymore is because we have proactive measures to protect livestock (such as) vaccinations,” Dr. Katie Cornille, who oversees the Board’s bovine programs, said in a statement. “With this detection in Kittson County, livestock producers who graze their animals on pasture in and around the county should talk to their veterinarian about vaccinating their animals if they aren’t already.”

In a background she provided to DNR wildlife staff and shared with the Herald, Carstensen said initial signs of anthrax in its acute form can include staggering, convulsions and hemorrhaging from the mouth, nose and anus.

Anthrax in animals typically occurs in summer and affects livestock grazing in pastures, especially ruminants such as cattle, sheep and goats. Most animals die from the disease before showing any signs, so it’s important to have a veterinarian examine livestock that die suddenly or are found dead in a pasture. If anthrax is suspected, veterinarians should avoid performing a field necropsy to prevent spore formation and contamination. Spores can survive in soil for many years, endangering other animals, the Board said.

The last report of anthrax was confirmed in 2013 in a Pennington County cow, the Board said.

In its news release, the Board said anthrax in animals is not a risk to the public. The disease is spread through contact with affected animals or their products. Although the risk is low, people who have had contact with animals that have died of anthrax should consult their healthcare provider or the Minnesota Department of Health , the Board said.

Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Brad Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and has been the Grand Forks Herald's outdoors editor since 1998.

Besides his role as an outdoors writer, Dokken has an extensive background in northwest Minnesota and Canadian border issues and provides occasional coverage on those topics.

Reach him at bdokken@gfherald.com, by phone at (701) 780-1148 or on Twitter at @gfhoutdoor.
