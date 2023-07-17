6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
DNR opens applications for Minnesota prairie chicken season lottery

The nine-day prairie chicken season begins Saturday, Sept. 23, and is open to Minnesota residents only.

040823.O.GFH.PRAIRIECHIX-prairiechicken4.jpg
Prairie chickens mate on the booming grounds near Crookston in April 2019.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
By Staff Report
Today at 5:04 PM

ST. PAUL – Hunters can apply through Friday, Aug. 18, to be chosen for one of 125 permits for the 2023 Minnesota prairie chicken hunting season, the Department of Natural Resources said Monday, July 17. The nine-day prairie chicken season begins Saturday, Sept. 23, and is open to Minnesota residents only. The hunt takes place in northwestern Minnesota from St. Hilaire south to Breckenridge. Hunters can find details about the season on the DNR website at www.mndnr.gov/hunting/prairiechicken .

