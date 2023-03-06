DNR officers report excessive snowmobile speed among recent violations

Here is the weekly report from Department of Natural Resources conservation officers in northwest Minnesota and adjacent areas of northern Minnesota for Monday, March 6.

District 1 - Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on Lake of the Woods. Assistance was given to Ontario conservation officers checking American anglers coming back to the Northwest Angle from fishing locations on the Ontario side of Lake of the Woods. Anglers were also checked at the Warroad Port of Entry. Multiple contacts were made with snowmobilers who were traveling in excess of the speed limit in the Warroad area. Enforcement action was taken.

CO Tony Hams (Warroad North) spent the week following up on various complaints and checking area anglers. Violations encountered were angling without a license, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

CO Coby Fontes (Baudette East) spent the week enforcing snowmobile and ice fishing regulations. Time was allocated to various training and fisheries meetings, as well. Common violations that were encountered were excessive snowmobile speed and extra lines.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) worked an enforcement detail at the Northwest Angle on Lake of the Woods, removed abandoned ice shelters from the Red Lake River and investigated a snowmobile-trespass case. Enforcement action for the week included angling without license, recreational trespass, operating a vehicle other than a snowmobile on a grant-in-aid trail, no state trail permit and no identification on an ice shelter.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports patrolling area snowmobile trails and checking anglers on area lakes. Time was spent issuing possession permits for car-killed deer and monitoring area lakes’ shelter removal progress as the removal date inches closer. Regas worked snowmobile speed enforcement with CO Vollbrecht where speeding violations were addressed as encountered. They also encountered an ATV operating on the grant-in-aid snowmobile trail, which led to the recovery of a possibly stolen ATV. The investigation is ongoing with the sheriff’s office. Violations encountered and addressed this past week included angling without a license, operating an unregistered ATV, operating a Class I ATV on a grant-in-aid snowmobile trail and operating a snowmobile at excessive speed.

CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck North) reports significant success for crappie anglers on Upper Red Lake. Time was spent working angling and snowmobile activity. Enforcement action was taken for angling with extra lines, walleyes out of season and felony possession of narcotics.

Warroad South – vacant.

Baudette West – vacant.

Thief River Falls East – vacant.

Karlstad – vacant.

District 2 - Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports working on a deer case from the 2022 firearms deer season. Time was further spent checking snowmobile operators. Anglers were also checked on area lakes and rivers.

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) worked angling activity on area lakes. Snowmobile and cross-country ski trails were patrolled. Numerous snowmobile riders were stopped for registration violations, even though it’s late in the season. An aerator inspection was completed.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports fish house removal has proceeded nicely with cooperative weather. Few houses remained with one day left to go. A few anglers were reminded that shelters may not be left at the public accesses. Several calls were received about dead or injured eagles. Motorists are reminded that there are a large number of eagles moving back into the area and they feed heavily on car-killed deer, many of which are on the shoulder of the highways. Feeding eagles are often struck by passing vehicles. Car-killed deer permits was issued. Enforcement action was taken for unmarked shelters and shelters left at public accesses.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week checking anglers and snowmobile riders. Fresh snow really improved area snowmobile trails and lots of riders were seen out and about on the trails. Swedberg also spent time checking area lakes in the southern removal zone to track potential issues once the removal date comes.

CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent the week working sport fishing and snowmobile enforcement. Time was also spent ensuring people were complying with the shelter removal dates. People are reminded that lake accesses are not to be used as a storage area for shelters.

CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) spent time on snowmobile activity on area trails and waters, with a fresh foot of snow improving most areas. Area angling activity was worked with many fish houses starting to come off. Warren completed mandatory online training and closed open cases.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week monitoring angling and snowmobile activity. This week’s snow created smooth riding on area trails and will provide great conditions for March, provided temperatures stay relatively low. Angling activity was slow, but should be picking up with every passing week.

CO Brett Fox (Bemidji #2) spent the week patrolling for snowmobile and ice angling activity. Fox did a presentation to a group of high school students about careers in the DNR. Fox also attended training at the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, along with deputies and other COs. Violations this week included snowmobile-registration issues.

Bagley – vacant.

District 3 - Fergus Falls area

CO Andrew Goodman (Fergus Falls) spent time patrolling area snowmobile trails and monitoring ice shelter removal. Many snowmobile riders were observed over the weekend, with only a few contacts made due to the high compliance rate among trail riders. Mild weather brought out panfish anglers as lakes began developing slush and darkening ice on high-travel areas. Goodman reports minimal litter and only a few shelters remaining as of Sunday, which is a big improvement from the year prior.

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) monitored fish house activity and found anglers having success on panfish. Plautz worked snowmobile enforcement and handled a trespass call.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked anglers, ATV and snowmobile riders, and fish houses. Area lakes were checked for litter and fish house removal issues before the fish house removal deadline. A firearms safety class was scheduled with area firearm safety instructors.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) patrolled lakes around Alexandria this week in preparation for the upcoming shelter removal deadline. Recent snowfalls are making it hard for shelter owners who haven’t prepared or don’t have a removal plan. Citations for extra lines and no fishing license were issued to several people trying for panfish after the walleye season closure. A snowmobile/trout fishing enforcement detail was worked with CO Bermel from Ely to the middle of the Gunflint Trail and back. Hundreds of snowmobilers were observed and lots of trout anglers were checked. Compliance was not great, with several citations issued to both user groups.

CO Felicia Znajda (Osakis) attended a youth fishing event on Fairy Lake with over 100 sixth-grade students. Lots of fish caught, making for very happy children. She is continuing to see fishing and snowmobile activity, with various violations and enforcement action taken.

CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) spent the week focused on angling enforcement and checking area lakes for fish houses as we approach the removal deadline. The deadline to have them removed was 11:59 p.m. on March 5 for the Minnesota waters that border South Dakota and North Dakota, and 11:59 p.m. on March 6 for the other area lakes. Remember to pack with you all trash and items that you brought out. Wood also assisted local law enforcement agencies and issued minnow permits.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week was concentrated on checking anglers and snowmobile operators. Additional time was spent monitoring area lakes for the upcoming fish house removal deadline.

District 4 - Walker area

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked angling and snowmobile activity. She also responded to a snowmobile accident.

CO Corey Sura (Remer) attended a law enforcement training with the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office and had maintenance work done on patrol equipment. Sura worked a snowmobile and angling detail in the Lake of the Woods area. Many people were out enjoying the nice weekend weather, and compliance rates were very high overall. Enforcement action was taken for fishing with extra lines, unattended lines, expired snowmobile registration and no shelter license.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent time following up on miscellaneous injured animal and deer feeding complaints. The local trails are in good shape after the recent snows. Fishing activity was minimal in the station.

CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked angling and snowmobiling and attended training. Cross saw very busy snowmobile traffic this weekend with the nice weather. Enforcement action was taken for snowmobile and angling violations.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked perch and crappie anglers. Intermittent success was seen when checking the anglers. Snowmobile trails were also checked. Enforcement action was taken for angling violations.

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) patrolled Leech Lake and surrounding Cass County lakes for angling activity. The recent heavy snow in the area has decreased the fishing activity and increased snowmobile traffic. Enforcement action was taken for a variety of violations.

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports attending training in St. Paul.

ATV rec officer – vacant.