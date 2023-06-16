Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
DNR officers cite 5 Wisconsin anglers for keeping too many fish on Lake of the Woods

The five anglers were in possession of 60 walleyes and saugers, DNR reports indicate.

By Staff Report
Today at 8:26 AM

BAUDETTE, Minn. – Five Wisconsin anglers have been cited for keeping too many walleyes and saugers on Lake of the Woods, and two of the five were also cited for obstructing a conservation officer, court records show.

Cited on Thursday, June 8, for possessing overlimit of walleye/sauger were Roger Schmitt, 60, Mayville, Wisconsin; Gerald Groth, 62, Rubicon, Wisconsin; Michael Boyd, 63, Rubicon, Wisconsin; Jeffrey Boyd, 65, Oshkosh, Wisconsin; and Richard Rohloff, 70, Boulder Junction, Wisconsin.

It wasn’t clear by the court report which of the two were also cited for obstructing a conservation officer.

According to the weekly report from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Enforcement Division, DNR conservation officers Coby Fontes, Warroad, and Ben Huener, Roseau, issued the citations. The anglers were in possession of 60 walleyes and saugers, Fontes indicated. Anglers can keep an aggregate limit of six walleyes and saugers on the Minnesota side of Lake of the Woods, of which no more than four can be walleyes. In addition, anglers must release walleyes from 19½ inches to 28 inches in length. That means the anglers could have possessed no more than 30 fish, of which no more than 20 could have been walleyes.

Additional information about the specific details that led to the citations weren’t immediately available.

