Sports Northland Outdoors

DNR offers special youth deer hunts at several state parks, Rydell NWR

Special youth deer hunts are different from the statewide youth deer season, which takes place Oct. 19-22 and does not require an application.

Deer, Buck in the Wild-MNDNR.jpg
Whitetail buck.
Contributed/Minnesota DNR
Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Today at 5:18 PM

Special youth firearm deer hunts will be offered this fall at Lake Bemidji, Lake Bronson and Zippel Bay state parks along with Rydell National Wildlife Refuge, all in northwest Minnesota, the Department of Natural Resources said this week.

The hunts are scheduled for Oct. 14-15 at Lake Bronson State Park, Oct. 20-22 at Lake Bemidji and Zippel Bay state parks and Oct. 28-29 at Rydell NWR. The hunts are among several being offered at Minnesota state parks on various dates this fall, the DNR said, and hunters can apply for special youth deer hunt permits through Friday, Aug. 18.

Adults must accompany young hunters during the hunts, which are for youth ages 12 to 15 at the time of the hunt.

READ MORE HUNTING COVERAGE:

In addition, a youth archery hunt will be offered for hunters ages 10 to 17 at Sand Prairie Wildlife Management Area in Sherburne County of central Minnesota.

Special youth deer hunts are different from the statewide youth deer season, which takes place Oct. 19-22 and does not require an application. More information is available on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/hunting/deer/special-deer-hunts.html .

ADVERTISEMENT

In most instances, hunters may only possess and use nontoxic ammunition when participating in a special hunt in a Minnesota state park; however, nontoxic ammunition requirements do not apply to youth special hunts in the shotgun-use area if hunters remove all parts of harvested deer, including the entrails.

Nontoxic ammunition includes steel, copper-plated, nickel-plated, zinc-plated and other projectiles made from a nontoxic material approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. A full list is available in the Code of Federal Regulations at ecfr.gov and can be found by typing “hunting methods” in the search box and clicking “What hunting methods are illegal?”

