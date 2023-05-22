DNR offering 17 elk licenses in Kittson County this year

ST. PAUL – The Department of Natural Resources is offering 17 elk licenses in Kittson County of northwest Minnesota this year – down from 30 in 2022 – and the deadline to apply is Friday, June 16, the agency said Monday, May 22.

Seasons will run from early September to mid-October, and hunters applying for a license can choose from two options. One license is for an antlerless elk, which can be a female or a young male, and the other license option is for either a bull or antlerless elk.

There are two either-sex and two antlerless tags available in Zone 20 for each of three seasons: Season A, Sept. 9-17; Season B, Sept. 23-Oct. 1; and Season C, Oct. 7-15.

Northland Outdoors Northwest Minnesota elk hunting success down from recent years The DNR offered 28 elk tags – eight either-sex and 20 antlerless-only – in Zone 20, and 15 hunters filled their tags for an overall success rate of 54%. By comparison, the overall success rate last year in Zone 20 was 82%.

By comparison, the DNR last year offered 28 tags – eight either-sex and 20 antlerless only – during four seasons, and 15 hunters filled their tags for an overall success rate of 54%. By comparison, hunter success in 2021 was 82% for Zone 20, which includes the Lancaster area of central Kittson County.

Further details about the decline in Zone 20 elk licenses weren't immediately available.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Zone 30 of northeastern Kittson County, where the so-called “Caribou-Vita” herd ranges between Minnesota and Manitoba, five either-sex tags are available this fall: three for Season G, Sept. 9-17; and two for Season H, Sept. 23-Oct. 1.

The DNR offered two tags for Zone 30 in 2022, and both hunters drawing licenses shot bulls.

Elk Zone Map by inforumdocs on Scribd

New this season, the DNR expanded the boundaries of Elk Zone 20 to better encompass the areas where elk have been during recent hunting seasons. The zone expanded by about 6 miles to the west and 3 miles to the south.

It’s important that hunters review the elk season structure on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/hunting/elk before entering the lottery to ensure they apply for the license they want.