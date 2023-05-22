99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
DNR offering 17 elk licenses in Kittson County this year

New this season, the DNR expanded the boundaries of Elk Zone 20 near Lancaster to better encompass the areas where elk have been during recent hunting seasons. The application deadline is June 16.

Elk photo
A herd of elk stands watch at Skull Lake Wildlife Management Area in Kittson County in this April 2005 photo.
Contributed/ Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Today at 4:13 PM

ST. PAUL – The Department of Natural Resources is offering 17 elk licenses in Kittson County of northwest Minnesota this year – down from 30 in 2022 – and the deadline to apply is Friday, June 16, the agency said Monday, May 22.

Seasons will run from early September to mid-October, and hunters applying for a license can choose from two options. One license is for an antlerless elk, which can be a female or a young male, and the other license option is for either a bull or antlerless elk.

There are two either-sex and two antlerless tags available in Zone 20 for each of three seasons: Season A, Sept. 9-17; Season B, Sept. 23-Oct. 1; and Season C, Oct. 7-15.

2254002+elk-mndnr.jpg
By comparison, the DNR last year offered 28 tags – eight either-sex and 20 antlerless only – during four seasons, and 15 hunters filled their tags for an overall success rate of 54%. By comparison, hunter success in 2021 was 82% for Zone 20, which includes the Lancaster area of central Kittson County.

Further details about the decline in Zone 20 elk licenses weren't immediately available.

In Zone 30 of northeastern Kittson County, where the so-called “Caribou-Vita” herd ranges between Minnesota and Manitoba, five either-sex tags are available this fall: three for Season G, Sept. 9-17; and two for Season H, Sept. 23-Oct. 1.

The DNR offered two tags for Zone 30 in 2022, and both hunters drawing licenses shot bulls.

Elk Zone Map by inforumdocs on Scribd

New this season, the DNR expanded the boundaries of Elk Zone 20 to better encompass the areas where elk have been during recent hunting seasons. The zone expanded by about 6 miles to the west and 3 miles to the south.

It’s important that hunters review the elk season structure on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/hunting/elk before entering the lottery to ensure they apply for the license they want.

Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Brad Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and has been the Grand Forks Herald's outdoors editor since 1998.

Besides his role as an outdoors writer, Dokken has an extensive background in northwest Minnesota and Canadian border issues and provides occasional coverage on those topics.

Reach him at bdokken@gfherald.com, by phone at (701) 780-1148 or on Twitter at @gfhoutdoor.
