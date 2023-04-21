DNR names Kyllo, Durick to fishing workgroups

ST. PAUL – Two area anglers recently were appointed to species-specific workgroups by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Karry Kyllo of East Grand Forks was appointed to the DNR’s Walleye Workgroup, and Red River catfish guide Brad Durick of Grand Forks was appointed to the DNR’s Catfish Workgroup.

The Walleye Workgroup, meant to enhance dialog between members of the public and the DNR, consists of 10 to 15 citizens representing different geographic regions and interests in Minnesota. The group meets several times each year with DNR fisheries staff to discuss many aspects of Minnesota’s walleye fishery, including recreation, effects on local economies, research, water quality, fish habitat, populations, harvest trends and fisheries management. Members of the Walleye Workgroup are appointed to two- or three-year terms and members may not serve more than two consecutive terms. The Walleye Workgroup is chaired by DNR fisheries regional or program managers.

In his role on the DNR’s Catfish Workgroup, Durick is part of a citizen panel that will discuss topics such as laws affecting catfish anglers, including bait and the use of two lines on inland waters of Minnesota. The group also will discuss catfish management, based on migration studies and creel surveys from Minnesota catfish waters. The group held its first meeting Wednesday, April 19, at the Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s store in Rogers, Minnesota. The meeting was mostly an introduction of members and a discussion of goals and priorities for 2023.

The Catfish Workgroup will meet two to three times a year, generally in-person, although online or hybrid meetings may be held depending on staff and member needs. Contributions will help guide policy and improve the state’s responsiveness to issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to Kyllo, other members of the DNR Walleye Workgroup and the county they’re from are Craig Anderson, Hennepin County, returning member; Jim Bedell, Cass, returning member; Nate Blasing, Crow Wing, new; Stephanie Burley, Otter Tail, new; James Elsenhauer, St. Louis, new; Terry Grosshauer, St. Louis, returning; John Hamer, Faribault, returning; Judi Hart, Itasca, new; Clayton Hinrichs, Hennepin, new; Michael Hodapp, Kandiyohi, new; Jim Justesen, Hennepin, returning; Gary Korsgaden, Hubbard, returning; Keith Larson, Clearwater, new; Ann Latham, Kandiyohi, returning; Tom Neustrom, Itasca, returning; Brenda Picht, Itasca, returning; Jay Sieling, Douglas, returning; and Chad Weber, Stearns, new.

In addition to Durick, other members of the DNR Catfish Workgroup and the county they’re from are Josh Baynes, Hennepin County, returning member; Jeff Berens, Chippewa, new member; Elena Hansen, Hennepin, new; Luke Hentges, Scott, return; Jeremy Hinton, Sherburne, new; Brian Klawitter, Washington, return; Mark Koran Jr., Washington, new; Christina Lemke, Chisago, return; Tera Lindsay, Dakota, new; Richard Parris, Hennepin, new; Jesse Thomas, Anoka, new; Ryan Ware, Carver, new; and Bradley Wenner, Clay, new.

The DNR also has workgroups for panfish, northern pike/muskie and bass. Northwest Minnesota anglers serving on those workgroups include Karl Anderson of Roseau County and Emily Thabes of Clearwater County as new members of the Panfish Workgroup; and Bemidji fishing guide Dick Beardsley as a returning member of the Bass Workgroup.

River Keepers honors Durick

Brad Durick of Grand Forks receives the Friend of the River Award from Christine Holland, executive director of River Keepers, on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Fargo. Durick also is a new member of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' Catfish Workgroup. Contributed/River Keepers

In related fishing news, Durick this week was honored by the Fargo-Moorhead group River Keepers with their “Friend of the River Award.”

“Brad characterizes the description of the Friend of the River because of his work in maintaining and increasing appropriate recreational use of the Red River,” River Keepers said in a statement. “We appreciate Brad’s enthusiasm for helping people learn about catfishing, learn about the Red River and for getting people out fishing on the Red River. He has been a guide on the Red River based out of Grand Forks since 2008, taught numerous catfishing classes in the region, runs multiple catfishing tournaments, published two books and has his own podcast.”