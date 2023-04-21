99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Northland Outdoors

DNR names Kyllo, Durick to fishing workgroups

Karry Kyllo of East Grand Forks was appointed to the DNR’s Walleye Workgroup, and Red River catfish guide Brad Durick of Grand Forks was appointed to the DNR’s Catfish Workgroup.

RR walleye.jpg
A trophy-sized walleye is released in October 2022.
Brad Dokken/Grand Forks Herald
Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Today at 10:09 AM

ST. PAUL – Two area anglers recently were appointed to species-specific workgroups by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.



The Walleye Workgroup, meant to enhance dialog between members of the public and the DNR, consists of 10 to 15 citizens representing different geographic regions and interests in Minnesota. The group meets several times each year with DNR fisheries staff to discuss many aspects of Minnesota’s walleye fishery, including recreation, effects on local economies, research, water quality, fish habitat, populations, harvest trends and fisheries management. Members of the Walleye Workgroup are appointed to two- or three-year terms and members may not serve more than two consecutive terms. The Walleye Workgroup is chaired by DNR fisheries regional or program managers.

In his role on the DNR’s Catfish Workgroup, Durick is part of a citizen panel that will discuss topics such as laws affecting catfish anglers, including bait and the use of two lines on inland waters of Minnesota. The group also will discuss catfish management, based on migration studies and creel surveys from Minnesota catfish waters. The group held its first meeting Wednesday, April 19, at the Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s store in Rogers, Minnesota. The meeting was mostly an introduction of members and a discussion of goals and priorities for 2023.


Ice on Wabana Lake
Northland Outdoors
Ice-out by fishing opener? It's going to be close for some northern lakes
Wisconsin's opener is only two weeks away and Minnesota's is in three weeks, but a University of Minnesota lakes expert is cautiously optimistic.
April 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR sets five-walleye summer limit on Upper Red
April 18, 2023 11:48 AM
Northland Outdoors
North Dakota paddlefish season opens May 1
April 18, 2023 09:38 AM
Northland Outdoors
Tests rule out CWD in death of iconic Warroad elk, but aging and other results are a work in progress
April 15, 2023 07:05 AM

The Catfish Workgroup will meet two to three times a year, generally in-person, although online or hybrid meetings may be held depending on staff and member needs. Contributions will help guide policy and improve the state’s responsiveness to issues.

In addition to Kyllo, other members of the DNR Walleye Workgroup and the county they’re from are Craig Anderson, Hennepin County, returning member; Jim Bedell, Cass, returning member; Nate Blasing, Crow Wing, new; Stephanie Burley, Otter Tail, new; James Elsenhauer, St. Louis, new; Terry Grosshauer, St. Louis, returning; John Hamer, Faribault, returning; Judi Hart, Itasca, new; Clayton Hinrichs, Hennepin, new; Michael Hodapp, Kandiyohi, new; Jim Justesen, Hennepin, returning; Gary Korsgaden, Hubbard, returning; Keith Larson, Clearwater, new; Ann Latham, Kandiyohi, returning; Tom Neustrom, Itasca, returning; Brenda Picht, Itasca, returning; Jay Sieling, Douglas, returning; and Chad Weber, Stearns, new.

In addition to Durick, other members of the DNR Catfish Workgroup and the county they’re from are Josh Baynes, Hennepin County, returning member; Jeff Berens, Chippewa, new member; Elena Hansen, Hennepin, new; Luke Hentges, Scott, return; Jeremy Hinton, Sherburne, new; Brian Klawitter, Washington, return; Mark Koran Jr., Washington, new; Christina Lemke, Chisago, return; Tera Lindsay, Dakota, new; Richard Parris, Hennepin, new; Jesse Thomas, Anoka, new; Ryan Ware, Carver, new; and Bradley Wenner, Clay, new.

The DNR also has workgroups for panfish, northern pike/muskie and bass. Northwest Minnesota anglers serving on those workgroups include Karl Anderson of Roseau County and Emily Thabes of Clearwater County as new members of the Panfish Workgroup; and Bemidji fishing guide Dick Beardsley as a returning member of the Bass Workgroup.

River Keepers honors Durick

Brad Durick and Christine Holland.jpg
Brad Durick of Grand Forks receives the Friend of the River Award from Christine Holland, executive director of River Keepers, on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Fargo. Durick also is a new member of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' Catfish Workgroup.
Contributed/River Keepers

In related fishing news, Durick this week was honored by the Fargo-Moorhead group River Keepers with their “Friend of the River Award.”

“Brad characterizes the description of the Friend of the River because of his work in maintaining and increasing appropriate recreational use of the Red River,” River Keepers said in a statement. “We appreciate Brad’s enthusiasm for helping people learn about catfishing, learn about the Red River and for getting people out fishing on the Red River. He has been a guide on the Red River based out of Grand Forks since 2008, taught numerous catfishing classes in the region, runs multiple catfishing tournaments, published two books and has his own podcast.”

Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Brad Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and has been the Grand Forks Herald's outdoors editor since 1998.

Besides his role as an outdoors writer, Dokken has an extensive background in northwest Minnesota and Canadian border issues and provides occasional coverage on those topics.

Reach him at bdokken@gfherald.com, by phone at (701) 780-1148 or on Twitter at @gfhoutdoor.
