DNR names Jeremy Woinarowicz DNR Conservation Officer of the year

ST. PAUL – Jeremy Woinarowicz, a conservation officer for the Department of Natural Resources in northwest Minnesota, has been named the 2022 DNR Conservation Officer of the Year. The DNR presents the annual award to an officer for outstanding overall career performance.

Col. Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division, presented awards to Woinarowicz and four other officers earlier this week at Camp Ripley near Little Falls, Minn.

Woinarowicz works the Thief River Falls West station, where he’s been stationed since joining the DNR in 2004. His work area includes parts of Marshall, Pennington and Polk counties, but he also often covers stations that include the rest of Marshall County, as well as Beltrami and Kittson counties. Before joining the DNR, Woinarowicz spent several years as a police officer in East Grand Forks and Grand Forks. In addition to his regular duty as a conservation officer, Woinarowicz spends time every year training the state’s newest conservation officers.

“Jeremy is a highly visible and well-known conservation officer, and we couldn’t ask for a better representative of the DNR,” Smith said in a statement. “With Jeremy, you know what you’re going to get day in and day out: A conservation officer who is firm but fair and does his best every day to protect the things Minnesotans care so deeply about.”

In addition, Woinarowicz was named the 2022 Minnesota Wildlife Officer of the Year by the Shikar Safari Club International. He wasn’t immediately available for comment on the awards.

Other Enforcement Division honorees include:

CO Brice Vollbrecht, Boat and Water Safety Achievement Award

Brice Vollbrecht, who is stationed in Bemidji, prioritizes time on the water to keep boaters safe. He’s been a CO since 2008 – first in Blackduck, Minn., before moving to Bemidji in 2011 – and is a consistent presence on waters in his area as well as on the busiest lakes and rivers throughout the state.

“Throughout his career, Brice has taken tremendous initiative to ensure our lakes and rivers are safe for everyone who uses them,” Smith said. “Almost every boater with whom he interacts rides away with more knowledge about staying safe on the water.”

CO Tom Hutchins, Waterfowl Enforcement Achievement Award

Tom Hutchins, who is stationed in Crookston, has been a conservation officer since 2004. During his nearly two-decade career, Hutchins has been a leader in waterfowl-related enforcement and made educating people about the vital importance of habitat a top priority.

“Waterfowl hunters tend to be extraordinarily dedicated to their craft, and that type of dedication is also what it takes to do a great job in the waterfowl-enforcement realm,” Smith said. “Tom does a great job on the education piece, but one of the things that really sets him apart is his willingness to go to those out-of-the-way, hard-to-reach areas where hunters simply don’t expect to see law enforcement officers.”

CO Trent Seamans, Willard Munger Wetlands Achievement Award

Trent Seamans, who is stationed in Big Lake, Minn., and has been a conservation officer since 2015, places a high priority on investigating and resolving complaints and violations related to the wetlands and water resources in his area. He treats all instances of environmental degradation the same, whether there is a simple resolution or other agencies and the courts will need to be involved.

“The conservation officers who win this award have several things in common: They’re able to prioritize, they’re knowledgeable about complex environmental regulations, they’re professional in their dealings with everyone involved and they’re extremely thorough,” Smith said. “All of those are apt descriptions of Trent.”

CO Jake Willis, Enforcement Education Achievement Award

Jake Willis, who is stationed in Brookston, Minn., and has been a conservation officer since 2016, has prioritized safety education and training since he became a law enforcement officer more than 15 years ago. He works tirelessly to provide outdoor safety education to youth and adults, and is active in training his law enforcement peers to ensure they have the knowledge they need to stay safe while doing their jobs.

“Conservation officers aren’t traditional educators, but teaching is one of the most important roles they play,” Smith said. “There are many people in Minnesota who will be safer going forward because of Jake’s efforts.”

Other awards

Smith also presented five conservation officers with lifesaving awards to recognize the crucial role they played in saving someone’s life. They are:



