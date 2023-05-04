Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
DNR expands spring burning restrictions to much of northwest Minnesota

The DNR will not issue permits for the open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until restrictions are lifted.

MN fire danger map 5.4.23.png
Contributed/Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
By Staff Report
Today at 2:25 PM

ST. PAUL – The Department of Natural Resources has expanded restrictions on open burning to an area that includes much of northwest Minnesota as warm, dry weather spreads throughout the state, the agency said Thursday, May 4.

Beginning Friday, May 5, additional counties in which burning restrictions apply are Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Roseau, Stevens, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

Restrictions remain in place in Anoka, Benton, Chisago, Isanti, Hennepin, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Ramsey, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, Washington and Wright counties.

READ MORE MINNESOTA DNR COVERAGE:
crime316.jpg
Minnesota
Authorities investigate suspected animal poisonings near Grygla
The “half dozen or so” animals found dead on the WMA in the March incident included a homeowner’s black Labrador, along with a red fox, pine marten, skunk, crow and raven.
May 01, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Staff Report
Northland Outdoors
Spring walleye-spawning run has begun in some areas, DNR officers report
May 01, 2023 12:10 PM
Northland Outdoors
Outdoors Notebook: Youth OHV safety courses open for registration in North Dakota
April 29, 2023 06:51 AM
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages fish die-off reports
April 28, 2023 03:27 PM

“Wildfire danger is especially high in spring because dormant or dead vegetation from the previous year has dried out, and there is no snow protection,” Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist, said in a statement. “Once the landscape ‘greens up,’ fire danger goes down – but until then, burning restrictions reduce the potential for wildfires.”

If people need to dispose of vegetation or yard waste, Harrison said composting, chipping, or taking brush to a collection site are all good options. For more information, visit the composting for woodland owners page of the DNR website at mndnr.gov/wildfire/prevention/debris-composting.html .

People cause 90% of Minnesota’s wildfires. If a fire rekindles or escapes, the person who set it is liable for any damage caused, as well as for wildfire suppression costs.

Burning restrictions will be adjusted as conditions change. For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website at www.mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions .

Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
