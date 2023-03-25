99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Northland Outdoors

Despite winterkill in some lakes, northeast N.D. will offer plenty of fishing opportunities this summer

Randy Hiltner, Northeast District fisheries supervisor for the Game and Fish Department in Devils Lake, talks with Mike Anderson about summer fishing prospects in northeast North Dakota.

Randy Hiltner snip.JPG
Randy Hiltner, Northeast District fisheries supervisor, North Dakota Game and Fish Department.
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 7:00 PM

In this episode of “North Dakota Outdoors,” Randy Hiltner, Northeast District fisheries supervisor for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Devils Lake, talks with Mike Anderson about summer fishing prospects in northeast North Dakota. Winterkill will be an issue in some lakes, Hiltner says, but there will still be plenty of good opportunities for both walleyes and northern pike across the district. Homme Dam and South Golden Lake are good bets for bigger perch, and the English Coulee pond near Grand Forks would be a good place to take kids fishing for bluegills, Hiltner says.

MORE NEWS RELATING TO ND GAME & FISH:

