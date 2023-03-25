Despite winterkill in some lakes, northeast N.D. will offer plenty of fishing opportunities this summer

In this episode of “North Dakota Outdoors,” Randy Hiltner, Northeast District fisheries supervisor for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Devils Lake, talks with Mike Anderson about summer fishing prospects in northeast North Dakota. Winterkill will be an issue in some lakes, Hiltner says, but there will still be plenty of good opportunities for both walleyes and northern pike across the district. Homme Dam and South Golden Lake are good bets for bigger perch, and the English Coulee pond near Grand Forks would be a good place to take kids fishing for bluegills, Hiltner says.

