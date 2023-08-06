Decent North Dakota salmon fishing expected this fall

August traditionally is prime time for salmon fishing in North Dakota, according to Russ Kinzler, Missouri River System fisheries supervisor for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Riverdale.

“End of July, August, you’re going to need downriggers to get down to that 60, 70, 80, 100 feet of water,” Kinzler said. “Usually around Labor Day, the beginning of September, the fish start moving shallow and at that point anybody can catch them off shore casting out crankbaits, casting out a bobber with a worm, a bobber with egg sacks.”

Mike Anderson gives us a preview in this week’s segment of “North Dakota Outdoors.”