Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 6
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Decent North Dakota salmon fishing expected this fall

Usually around Labor Day, the beginning of September, salmon start moving shallow and at that point anybody can catch them off shore using a variety of techniques.

NDGF salmon fishing screen shot.JPG
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 6:57 AM

August traditionally is prime time for salmon fishing in North Dakota, according to Russ Kinzler, Missouri River System fisheries supervisor for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Riverdale.

“End of July, August, you’re going to need downriggers to get down to that 60, 70, 80, 100 feet of water,” Kinzler said. “Usually around Labor Day, the beginning of September, the fish start moving shallow and at that point anybody can catch them off shore casting out crankbaits, casting out a bobber with a worm, a bobber with egg sacks.”

Mike Anderson gives us a preview in this week’s segment of “North Dakota Outdoors.”

MORE NEWS RELATING TO ND GAME & FISH:

What To Read Next
2015 Options deer hunt.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Volunteers needed for Options Accessible Deer Hunt
1d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
080523MJBIRD.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Mike Jacobs Always in Season: Bird names don’t always fit the bird named
1d ago
 · 
By  Mike Jacobs
NDGF Calendar Page May 2022.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Drayton catfish tourney, Coon ‘n Crockett Muzzleloaders match coming up on Outdoors Calendar
1d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
1977063+082915.N.GFH_.PRIDE_2.JPG
Local
LGBTQ+ Pride events kick off in Grand Forks this weekend
2d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
DSCF4330.JPG
Sports
Cricket taking off in Grand Forks
1d ago
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
two people stand next to a street post on either sign of a missing poster
North Dakota
Farmer's tip about missing identical twin from West Fargo prompts extensive search in Barnes County
2d ago
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
drought monitor.JPG
Weather
U.S. Drought Monitor shows Minnesota in various stages of drought; portions of the Dakotas are dry, too
1h ago
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel