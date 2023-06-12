Deadline to apply for Minnesota elk license is Friday, June 16

ST. PAUL – Elk hunters have through Friday, June 16, to apply for one of 17 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the DNR said Monday, June 12, in a reminder. Seasons will run from early September to mid-October.

The DNR decision to reduce licenses in Zone 20 was based on several factors, including anticipation the Red Lake Nation would increase tags for their tribal hunt in the 1863 Old Crossing Treaty area.

Hunters can choose from two license options. One license is for an antlerless elk, which can be a female or a young male. The other license option is for either a bull or antlerless elk. Hunters should review the elk season structure on the DNR website – mndnr.gov/hunting/elk – before entering the lottery to ensure they apply for the license they want.

New this season, the DNR expanded the boundaries of Elk Zone 20 near Lancaster to better encompass areas where elk have been observed during elk hunting seasons. The zone expanded by about 6 miles to the west and 3 miles to the south.