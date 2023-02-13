99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Deadline to apply for a North Dakota spring wild turkey license is Feb. 15

Spring turkey licenses are available only to North Dakota residents. The season opens April 8 and continues through May 14.

Wild turkey.jpg
A wild North Dakota tom turkey struts his stuff in this undated photo.
Contributed / North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By Herald Staff Report
February 13, 2023 02:27 PM

BISMARCK – If you’re hoping to hunt wild turkeys this spring in North Dakota and haven’t applied for a license, the clock is ticking. Spring turkey applicants should note the deadline to apply is Wednesday, Feb. 15, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department said Monday in a reminder.

Applicants can apply by going to the “Buy and Apply” section of the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov.

READ MORE HUNTING COVERAGE:

– Herald staff report

