Deadline to apply for a North Dakota spring wild turkey license is Feb. 15
BISMARCK – If you’re hoping to hunt wild turkeys this spring in North Dakota and haven’t applied for a license, the clock is ticking. Spring turkey applicants should note the deadline to apply is Wednesday, Feb. 15, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department said Monday in a reminder.
Applicants can apply by going to the “Buy and Apply” section of the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov.
Spring turkey licenses are available only to North Dakota residents. The season opens April 8 and continues through May 14.
– Herald staff report