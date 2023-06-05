Deadline to apply for a North Dakota deer gun license is June 7

BISMARCK – If you’re a North Dakota hunter hoping to draw a deer gun tag this fall, the clock is ticking. The deadline for submitting applications for the 2023 deer gun season is Wednesday, June 7, the Game and Fish Department said in a news release.

Applicants for regular deer gun, gratis, youth and muzzleloader can apply online through the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov .

A general game and habitat license is required when applying. If the applicant has not already purchased one for the 2023-24 season, the license will be added to their cart at checkout. The applicant has the option of having the general game and habitat license refunded if their deer license is not drawn in the lottery.

Gratis applications received on or before the regular deer gun lottery application deadline will qualify for an any-legal-deer license. As per state law, gratis applications received after the deadline will be processed based on licenses remaining after the lottery. Generally, only antlerless licenses remain.

Game and Fish is offering 53,400 regular deer gun licenses to hunters this year, down 10,800 from last year. In addition, muzzleloader licenses decreased by 146 and restricted youth antlered mule deer licenses by 145.

North Dakota deer hunters had an overall success rate of 53% during the 2022 deer gun season, as 47,590 hunters went afield and shot about 25,093 deer, the Game and Fish Department said in April in reporting results from a postseason survey.

Game and Fish offered 64,200 deer gun licenses last year, and hunters spent an average of 4.4 days in the field.