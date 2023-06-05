99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 5
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Deadline to apply for a North Dakota deer gun license is June 7

Game and Fish is offering 53,400 regular deer gun licenses this year, down 10,800 from 2022. In addition, muzzleloader licenses declined by 146 and restricted youth antlered mule deer tags by 145.

NDGF deer.jpg
North Dakota whitetails.
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By Staff Report
Today at 10:45 AM

BISMARCK – If you’re a North Dakota hunter hoping to draw a deer gun tag this fall, the clock is ticking. The deadline for submitting applications for the 2023 deer gun season is Wednesday, June 7, the Game and Fish Department said in a news release.

Applicants for regular deer gun, gratis, youth and muzzleloader can apply online through the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov .

READ MORE HUNTING COVERAGE:

A general game and habitat license is required when applying. If the applicant has not already purchased one for the 2023-24 season, the license will be added to their cart at checkout. The applicant has the option of having the general game and habitat license refunded if their deer license is not drawn in the lottery.

Gratis applications received on or before the regular deer gun lottery application deadline will qualify for an any-legal-deer license. As per state law, gratis applications received after the deadline will be processed based on licenses remaining after the lottery. Generally, only antlerless licenses remain.

Game and Fish is offering 53,400 regular deer gun licenses to hunters this year, down 10,800 from last year. In addition, muzzleloader licenses decreased by 146 and restricted youth antlered mule deer licenses by 145.

ADVERTISEMENT

North Dakota deer hunters had an overall success rate of 53% during the 2022 deer gun season, as 47,590 hunters went afield and shot about 25,093 deer, the Game and Fish Department said in April in reporting results from a postseason survey.

Game and Fish offered 64,200 deer gun licenses last year, and hunters spent an average of 4.4 days in the field.

What To Read Next
DNR weekly report logo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Walleyes continue to cooperate on Upper Red Lake, DNR officer reports
June 05, 2023 11:55 AM
 · 
By  Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
060323MJBIRD.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Mike Jacobs Always in Season: A tale of big and small in the back yard
June 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Jacobs
Bass photo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Wanted: Your fish tales and photos
June 03, 2023 06:56 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
060423.N.FF.NDMarijuana.jpg
North Dakota
What can North Dakotans expect when recreational pot becomes legal in Minnesota?
June 04, 2023 06:02 AM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
burgum photo.PNG
Breaking News
North Dakota
Watch: Doug Burgum evokes western romance, North Dakota hometown values in his first presidential ad
June 05, 2023 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
TRV-UST-AIRPORT-SECURITY-ACCESS-SP
Minnesota
New MSP airport reservation system lets some travelers jump the security line
June 05, 2023 11:16 AM
 · 
By  Tim Harlow / Star Tribune
Alfonso Rodriguez-file photo
Members Only
The Vault
50 years ago, North Dakota abolished the death penalty. It's been a controversial choice.
June 05, 2023 07:32 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly