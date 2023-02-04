Crookston Ice Buster Daze, Springsteel ice fishing tourney coming up on Outdoors Calendar

To get an event in the Outdoors calendar, contact Brad Dokken at (701) 780-1148, (800) 477-6572 ext. 1148 or by email at bdokken@gfherald.com . Deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesdays.



Fishing

Feb. 3-12: Women Anglers of Minnesota Kids On Ice Ice Fishing Derby, any ice-covered lake or river in the U.S. Open to kids age 16 and younger; categories for panfish, walleye and northern pike. Registration fee is $10 through the FishDonkey virtual fishing app. For more info or to join WAM, go to www.womenanglersmn.com.

DNR webinars

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is continuing its series of hunting, fishing and outdoor learning webinars this winter. The webinars, which are free, begin at noon Wednesdays, and pre-registration is required at mndnr.gov . Webinars also are recorded and available online. Upcoming webinars are as follows:



Feb. 8: "Burbot fishing." Burbot or eelpout are becoming an ever-increasing target by many anglers for good reason: they are great fighters and are also known to be very tasty as well. Carl Pedersen and Jody Derks, both fisheries specialists with the DNR, will cover some basic biology as well as ways to fish for burbot.

Events

