Crookston Ice Buster Daze, Springsteel ice fishing tourney coming up on Outdoors Calendar

To get an event in the Outdoors Calendar, contact Brad Dokken at (701) 780-1148, (800) 477-6572 ext. 1148 or by email at bdokken@gfherald.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesdays.

Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
February 04, 2023 06:37 AM

Fishing

  • Feb. 3-12: Women Anglers of Minnesota Kids On Ice Ice Fishing Derby, any ice-covered lake or river in the U.S. Open to kids age 16 and younger; categories for panfish, walleye and northern pike. Registration fee is $10 through the FishDonkey virtual fishing app. For more info or to join WAM, go to www.womenanglersmn.com.
  • Feb. 11: 20th annual Ice Buster Daze fishing tournament, Red Lake River in Crookston. Fishing will take place from 1 to 4 p.m., with a spaghetti supper from 5 to 7 p.m. and fishing/raffle prize awards from to 7 to 9 p.m., both at the Crookston Inn. Tickets are available for $25 at Hardware Hank in Crookston.
  • Feb. 18: Springsteel Fishing Derby, noon to 3 p.m., Springsteel Resort north of Warroad, Minn., on Muskeg Bay of Lake of the Woods. Tickets $20, available at all gas stations and many businesses in Warroad, along with Denny's Outdoor Sports and Holiday in Roseau, Minn., and Rivers Edge Station and the American Legion in Greenbush, Minn. Prizes for top 4 walleyes, northern pike and perch and a $200 prize for largest burbot. Grand raffle prize is $10,000 cash. More info: Springsteel Resort, (218) 386-1000; Warroad Chamber, (218) 386-3543; or online at visitwarroad.com.
  • Feb. 25: Matejcek Derby, 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Matejcek Dam near Fordville, N.D. Entry fee $10 for anglers age 13 and older, $5 for anglers 12 years old and younger. Participants should bring their own bait and follow all North Dakota fishing regulations and licensing requirements. Sponsored by the Dakota Prairie Wildlife Club.
  • March 17-19: Great Waters Fly Fishing Expo, Hamline University Walker Fieldhouse, 1550 Hewitt Ave. St. Paul. Show hours 1 to 7 p.m. March 17, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 18 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19. Film showcase and social from 6 to 10 p.m. March 18. Info: greatwatersflyexpo.com.

DNR webinars

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is continuing its series of hunting, fishing and outdoor learning webinars this winter. The webinars, which are free, begin at noon Wednesdays, and pre-registration is required at mndnr.gov . Webinars also are recorded and available online. Upcoming webinars are as follows:

  • Feb. 8: "Burbot fishing." Burbot or eelpout are becoming an ever-increasing target by many anglers for good reason: they are great fighters and are also known to be very tasty as well. Carl Pedersen and Jody Derks, both fisheries specialists with the DNR, will cover some basic biology as well as ways to fish for burbot.
  • Feb. 15: "Bald eagles in Minnesota." Lori Naumann, Nongame Wildlife outreach specialist, will talk about the DNR's Eagle Cam and all things bald eagles.
  • Feb. 22: "Foundational fire-starting." Pam Welisevich, a naturalist with Dodge Nature Center, will show to to start a fire without using a lighter and connect to the past. Learn some important techniques that apply to building, starting and maintaining all types of fires.

Events

  • Feb. 17-19: 2023 National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic, Minneapolis Convention Center. Info: pheasantfest.org.
  • Feb. 18: 2023 Snowmobile North Dakota State Ride, Turtle Mountains. Sponsored by Peace Garden Trail Association. Info: snowmobilebottineau.com.
  • Feb. 25: Northwest Angle Edge Riders Snow Rally, Jerry's Restaurant and Bar at Young's Bay on Minnesota's Northwest Angle. Floor raffle, door prizes, radar run, lunch, "Goose Bump Jump," 50/50 raffle and more. Trail ride set for 4 p.m. Feb. 24 (meet at Jerry's). Grand prize is a 2023 Polaris Titan Adventure snowmobile; $10 and $20 raffle tickets are for sale at select businesses throughout Roseau and Lake of the Woods counties. Info: www.nwaedgeriders.org or facebook.com/northwestangleedgeriders.
  • March 4: Candlelight Ski and Owl Prowl, 6:30 to 10 p.m., Rydell National Wildlife Refuge, 17788 349th St. SE, Erskine, Minn. Hosted by the Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association.
