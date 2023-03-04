Contractors begin breaching Drayton Dam as part of F-M Diversion mitigation project

DRAYTON, N.D. – Heavy snow was falling Wednesday morning when Nick Kludt left his home near Perham, Minn., for the 190-plus-mile drive to Drayton.

With 8 to 10 inches of the white stuff already on the ground, Kludt says he knew the trip was going to be a slog. But as the Red River fisheries specialist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, he wasn’t going to miss the opportunity to watch contractors begin breaching the Drayton Dam.

“The last words to my wife walking out the door were, ‘Well, hon, I think you’re going to need to put more gas in the snowblower,’ ” Kludt said with a laugh.

Kludt made it to Drayton just in time to see the initial breach, a giant step in a journey that began nearly 30 years ago, when personnel from the DNR, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department and others began to explore the idea of removing the Drayton Dam and replacing it with an “arched rock rapids” structure that would accommodate fish passage and improve human safety while still holding back water.

Low-head dams such as the Drayton Dam, built in 1964 to provide water for the American Crystal Sugar plant in Drayton, are widely known as “drowning machines” for the dangerous hydraulic roller currents they produce. By some unofficial counts, at least 15 people have drowned below the Drayton Dam over the years.

The Drayton Dam – the last of eight low-head dams on the U.S. portion of Red River to be replaced as part of efforts to “Reconnect the Red” – had also become unstable, with bank erosion prevalent.

Construction crews work to demolish the Drayton Dam Wednesday, March 1, 2023, as a part of a project to build a new dam that will feature a rock-rapids structure that accomodates fish passage. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

“This dam was the most dangerous in the Red River Basin by the numbers, in terms of drownings,” Kludt said. “It was mostly fishermen who got into trouble here – getting a little too close, slipping – and in they go – into the hydraulic roller current.

“Well now, we’re going to fix that, fortunately.”

Nick Kludt, Red River fisheries specialist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said the new Drayton Dam will allow big catfish to move upstream to Grand Forks and Fargo instead of only during high-water periods when the dam is flooded. Brad Dokken/Grand Forks Herald

Like Kludt’s drive to Drayton on Wednesday morning, getting the Drayton Dam project to its ultimate destination was a long, slow journey. After years of discussion and debate, HSG Park Joint Venture of Harvey, N.D., last summer was awarded the contract for the $7.7 million project, which is part of the mitigation for the Fargo-Moorhead Area Diversion Project.

Project design partners include the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Minnesota DNR, North Dakota Game and Fish, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality and various other state and local entities.

‘Rich in metaphor’

A cold, brutal wind buffeted the river Wednesday morning, but the sun was peeking through the clouds, and there wasn’t a snowflake to be seen as a giant 352 CAT excavator equipped with a hydro-hammer began chipping away at the concrete face of the dam.

Kludt said he couldn’t help but compare his snowy drive to Drayton with the years of effort that went into getting the project to this point.

“It’s kind of a day that’s rich in metaphor for me,” he said. “Just the metaphor of physically getting here today. A long, slow slog and then you’re here, it’s beautiful and the sun’s out. It’s the exact same thing with this project – 30 years in the making, 30 years of work (by now-retired DNR personnel and others). Now we’re here, we’re actually seeing rock on the ground, the dam getting breached.

“This is outstanding – just outstanding.”

Brandon Larson of Grand Forks, project manager for Minneapolis-based Park Construction, said they plan to demolish only about half the height and width of the dam for now. The crew has to stop working by March 15 to avoid impacts on spawning fish, he said, and will return in June to remove the rest of the old dam and begin constructing the new dam about 100 feet upstream.

Park Construction is a partner with Harvey Sand and Gravel (HSG) as contractors in the joint venture, Larson said. HSG supplies all of the rock and some of the trucking for the project, he said, and Park Construction provides the labor and heavy equipment.

Nick Kludt (from left), Red River fisheries specialist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources; Trent Rahn, project superintendent for Park Construction; and Brandon Larson, project manager for Park Construction, visit Wednesday, March 1, 2023, during the initial breach of the Drayton Dam on the Red River near Drayton, North Dakota. Brad Dokken/Grand Forks Herald

Sloping rapids

When complete, the new Drayton Dam will resemble a sloping set of rapids, similar to Riverside Dam in Grand Forks, Larson said, with a rock passageway that will end at the face of the old dam. Tons of rocks and boulders will be meticulously placed in sine-wave patterns along the passageway, creating pools through which fish will be able to pass upstream.

“It’s going to be a beauty for these folks,” Larson said.

If all goes according to plan and river levels cooperate, contractors will finish building the new dam and placing the rock at the end of September, Larson said, and wrap up some landscape work and other amenities in 2024.

Riverside Dam in Grand Forks is seen here April 7, 2021. When complete, new Drayton Dam will resemble Riverside Dam, a rock-riffle structure that accommodates fish passage, while improving safety and aesthetics. Brad Dokken/Grand Forks Herald

Because there will no longer be a barrier that congregates fish, anglers will have to adjust how and where they fish below the new dam, but the big picture bodes well for fish populations throughout the river, the DNR’s Kludt said. That includes everything from channel catfish to lake sturgeon, walleyes, saugers and sucker species.

“We know that this dam prevents, on dry years, all of our trophy catfish from redistributing into the American reach” of the river, Kludt said. “When we have higher-flow years, we see better catches of large fish in the Grand Forks area, in the Fargo area. This project hopefully will enable that to happen on a more frequent annual basis. We’re not so much at the river’s mercy because we’re putting the river back the way it’s supposed to be.

“It’s kind of analogous to your cardiologist removing the last blockage in your system in terms of your overall health – or of the river’s health, as the case may be here.”