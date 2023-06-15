Conservation biologist shares birding tips in this week’s ‘North Dakota Outdoors’ webcast

Birdwatching can be a great way to spend some time outdoors. Whether you’re looking for an outdoor challenge or you’d just like to spend some quiet time on the porch, birdwatching might be for you. North Dakota’s prairies and wetlands provide habitat for an amazing variety of nesting and migrating birds. A determined birder can see over 300 different bird species in the state, ranging from the grassland-nesting bobolink to shorebirds, ducks, cranes, raptors and more.

Game and Fish conservation biologist Sandra Johnson talks about places to go birding, equipment and types of bird species birders can expect to find in North Dakota in this week’s “North Dakota Outdoors” webcast .