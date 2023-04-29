99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 28
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Conservation biologist Elisha Mueller offers in-depth look at pollinators in Game and Fish webcast

Habitat loss is a key factor in declining pollinator numbers.

NDGF pollinator.JPG
Pollinators such as bees and butterflies are essential to plant reproduction and are important to both the economy and wildlife.
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 7:00 PM

In this week’s North Dakota Game and Fish Department webcast, department conservation biologist Elisha Mueller goes in-depth on pollinators and their importance not only to the economy, but to wildlife and the overall health of the ecosystem. “They estimate about 1 in 3 bites of what we eat are thanks to pollinators,” Mueller said. “Globally, it’s about a $220 billion amount that we get from pollinator services pollinating our crops, and in the United States, I think it’s about $18 billion to $20 billion.”

Pollinators are declining not only in North Dakota but also globally, Mueller says, a trend she attributes mostly to habitat loss.

For more information on pollinators and pollinator plantings, visit the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov.

MORE NEWS RELATING TO ND GAME & FISH:

What To Read Next
Minnesota DNR web art
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages fish die-off reports
April 28, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
081421.O.DNT.sharptails.jpeg
Northland Outdoors
Want to get outside and enjoy spring (such as it is)? Here are some ideas to get you started
April 28, 2023 06:51 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
A redhead duck
Northland Outdoors
North Dakota wetlands project to benefit from $2 million federal grant
April 27, 2023 06:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA Men's Hockey 2022: Arizona State v North Dakota OCT 29
UND Hockey
Daily Skate: NCHC discusses the possibility of adding Arizona State
April 27, 2023 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
042923 NCTC1.jpg
Local
'Paving the path to the American dream': Northland Community and Technical College turns 50
April 28, 2023 07:06 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Sarah Hartsfield
The Vault
TONIGHT: 'Dateline' investigates case of Sarah Jean Hartsfield, former Minnesotan accused of killing husband
April 28, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Fugleberg
A child holds a full lunch tray in a bustling lunch room.
Breaking News
North Dakota
North Dakota lawmakers pass free school lunch funding after all
April 28, 2023 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley