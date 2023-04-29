Conservation biologist Elisha Mueller offers in-depth look at pollinators in Game and Fish webcast

In this week’s North Dakota Game and Fish Department webcast, department conservation biologist Elisha Mueller goes in-depth on pollinators and their importance not only to the economy, but to wildlife and the overall health of the ecosystem. “They estimate about 1 in 3 bites of what we eat are thanks to pollinators,” Mueller said. “Globally, it’s about a $220 billion amount that we get from pollinator services pollinating our crops, and in the United States, I think it’s about $18 billion to $20 billion.”

Pollinators are declining not only in North Dakota but also globally, Mueller says, a trend she attributes mostly to habitat loss.

For more information on pollinators and pollinator plantings, visit the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov.