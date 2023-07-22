Cats Incredible set for July 28-29 in East Grand Forks

It’s that time of year again.

The 36th Annual Cats Incredible Catfish Tournament is set for Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, on the Red River, with additional activities scheduled for Sunday, July 30. The LaFave Park boat ramp in East Grand Forks is tournament headquarters.

New this year, tournament organizers decided to hold the fishing portion of the event on a Friday and Saturday instead of a Saturday and Sunday, as it has been in the past. Fishing hours are from noon to 8 p.m. July 28 and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29. The tournament awards ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. July 29, followed by a “Fisherman’s Happy Hour” and door prize giveaway from 7 to 9 p.m.

Cats Incredible is open to 125 two-person teams, and as of Monday, July 17, there were 51 teams signed up to fish the tournament. Entry fee is $230 per team. Teams can weigh in five catfish each day, of which two can be longer than 24 inches.

Ray Lee and Eric Thompson of Grand Forks won last year’s Cats Incredible, weighing in a two-day total of 92.27 pounds of catfish to top the 65-team field.

ADVERTISEMENT

While cats take center stage, they’ll be sharing the limelight again this year with DockDogs. Billed as “the fastest sport on four legs,” DockDogs features canine competitors that compete for distance by jumping off a makeshift dock into a 40-foot pool of water.

Downtown Henry, chasing a toy thrown by Susan Hoffmann, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, soars over the water during a DockDogs competition in July 2021, in East Grand Forks. The event, which was held in conjunction with the annual Cats Incredible Catfish Tournament, is back for this year's Cats Incredible. Korrie Wenzel/Grand Forks Herald

Here’s a complete listing of Cats Incredible events:

Friday, July 28

Noon to 8 p.m.: Fishing and weigh-ins.

Fishing and weigh-ins. 3 to 9 p.m.: Beer and food garden.

Beer and food garden. 6 to 8 p.m.: DockDogs.

Saturday, July 29

7 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Fishing and weigh-ins.

Fishing and weigh-ins. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Beer and food garden.

Beer and food garden. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: DockDogs.

DockDogs. 7 p.m.: Fishing tournament awards ceremony.

Fishing tournament awards ceremony. 7 to 9 p.m.: Fisherman’s Happy Hour and door prize giveaway.

Sunday, July 30

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Beer and food garden.

Beer and food garden. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Car show.

Car show. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: DockDogs.

The East Grand Forks firefighters union, International Association of Firefighters Local 3423, organizes the Cats Incredible Catfish Tournament. For more information, check out the Cats Incredible Catfish Tournament Facebook page or the event’s website at catsincredibletournament.com .