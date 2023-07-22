6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

Cats Incredible set for July 28-29 in East Grand Forks

Fishing hours are from noon to 8 p.m. July 28 and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29. The tournament awards ceremony will be at 7 p.m. July 29, followed by a “Fisherman’s Happy Hour” and door prize giveaway.

Cats incredible 2
An angler prepares to have one of his catfish weighed July 27, 2019, during the 32nd Annual Cats Incredible Tournament in East Grand Forks. This year's tournament marks its 36th year and is set for July 28-29, 2023. Unlike previous tournaments, this year's Cats Incredible will be held on a Friday and Saturday.
Sydney Mook / Grand Forks Herald
Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Today at 6:53 AM

It’s that time of year again.

The 36th Annual Cats Incredible Catfish Tournament is set for Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, on the Red River, with additional activities scheduled for Sunday, July 30. The LaFave Park boat ramp in East Grand Forks is tournament headquarters.

New this year, tournament organizers decided to hold the fishing portion of the event on a Friday and Saturday instead of a Saturday and Sunday, as it has been in the past. Fishing hours are from noon to 8 p.m. July 28 and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29. The tournament awards ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. July 29, followed by a “Fisherman’s Happy Hour” and door prize giveaway from 7 to 9 p.m.

Cats Incredible is open to 125 two-person teams, and as of Monday, July 17, there were 51 teams signed up to fish the tournament. Entry fee is $230 per team. Teams can weigh in five catfish each day, of which two can be longer than 24 inches.

Ray Lee and Eric Thompson of Grand Forks won last year’s Cats Incredible, weighing in a two-day total of 92.27 pounds of catfish to top the 65-team field.

While cats take center stage, they’ll be sharing the limelight again this year with DockDogs. Billed as “the fastest sport on four legs,” DockDogs features canine competitors that compete for distance by jumping off a makeshift dock into a 40-foot pool of water.

East Grand Forks Dock Dogs 11.jpg
Downtown Henry, chasing a toy thrown by Susan Hoffmann, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, soars over the water during a DockDogs competition in July 2021, in East Grand Forks. The event, which was held in conjunction with the annual Cats Incredible Catfish Tournament, is back for this year's Cats Incredible.
Korrie Wenzel/Grand Forks Herald

Here’s a complete listing of Cats Incredible events:

Friday, July 28

  • Noon to 8 p.m.: Fishing and weigh-ins.
  • 3 to 9 p.m.: Beer and food garden.
  • 6 to 8 p.m.: DockDogs.

Saturday, July 29

  • 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Fishing and weigh-ins.
  • 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Beer and food garden.
  • 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: DockDogs.
  • 7 p.m.: Fishing tournament awards ceremony.
  • 7 to 9 p.m.: Fisherman’s Happy Hour and door prize giveaway.

Sunday, July 30

  • 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Beer and food garden.
  • 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Car show.
  • 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: DockDogs.

The East Grand Forks firefighters union, International Association of Firefighters Local 3423, organizes the Cats Incredible Catfish Tournament. For more information, check out the Cats Incredible Catfish Tournament Facebook page or the event’s website at catsincredibletournament.com .

Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Brad Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and has been the Grand Forks Herald's outdoors editor since 1998.

Besides his role as an outdoors writer, Dokken has an extensive background in northwest Minnesota and Canadian border issues and provides occasional coverage on those topics.

Reach him at bdokken@gfherald.com, by phone at (701) 780-1148 or on Twitter at @gfhoutdoor.
