Cats Incredible Catfish Tournament gets underway on the Red River

Anglers by the dozen lined up Friday morning, July 28, 2023, to launch their boats at the LaFave Park Boat Ramp in East Grand Forks in advance of the Cats Incredible Catfish Tournament, which got underway at noon Friday.

A total of 80 two-person teams are fishing this year’s tournament, organizers said. LaFave Park is tournament headquarters.

Fishing continues until 8 p.m. Friday, and resumes Saturday morning, with fishing from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. A tournament awards ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the LaFave Park weigh-in site.

In addition to fishing, several other events are going on during Cats Incredible, including the ever-popular DockDogs competition Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and a car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.