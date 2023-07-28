Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

Cats Incredible Catfish Tournament gets underway on the Red River

A total of 80 two-person teams are fishing this year’s tournament, organizers said. LaFave Park in East Grand Forks is tournament headquarters.

Cats Incredible photo 2.jpg
Anglers launch their boats before the start of the Cats Incredible Catfish Tournament on Friday morning, July 28, 2023, at the LaFave Park boat ramp in East Grand Forks.
Brad Dokken/Grand Forks Herald
Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Today at 10:09 AM

Anglers by the dozen lined up Friday morning, July 28, 2023, to launch their boats at the LaFave Park Boat Ramp in East Grand Forks in advance of the Cats Incredible Catfish Tournament, which got underway at noon Friday.

A total of 80 two-person teams are fishing this year’s tournament, organizers said. LaFave Park is tournament headquarters.

Fishing continues until 8 p.m. Friday, and resumes Saturday morning, with fishing from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. A tournament awards ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the LaFave Park weigh-in site.

In addition to fishing, several other events are going on during Cats Incredible, including the ever-popular DockDogs competition Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and a car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

