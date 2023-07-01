Catfish tournaments, Rydell Refuge Youth Fishing Day coming up on Outdoors Calendar

To get an event in the Outdoors calendar, contact Brad Dokken at (701) 780-1148, (800) 477-6572 ext. 1148 or by email at bdokken@gfherald.com . Deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesdays.

Fishing

July 8: Moorhead Catfish Tournament, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Red River, with tournament headquarters at MB Johnson Park. Entry fee $120 per two- or three-person team. Info: iw9classic.com.

DNR webinars

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is continuing its series of hunting, fishing and outdoor learning webinars this summer. The webinars, which are free, begin at noon Wednesdays, and pre-registration is required at mndnr.gov . Webinars also are recorded and available online. Upcoming webinars are as follows:



June 28: Reconnecting fish populations: dams, culverts and other fish barriers. Over thousands of years, dams, culverts and other barriers have restricted fish movements and led to the loss of some species in many parts of the state. Jon Lore, DNR natural resource specialist, will talk about the impact of these barriers and how DNR efforts to remove or change them has led to great success in restoring Minnesota’s native fish populations.

State park events

July 4: “Regal Eagles,” 11 a.m. to noon, Lake Bemidji State Park; meet at the amphitheater behind the visitor center. Test your knowledge about bald eagles with eagle trivia and then take a short walk to see the park's bald eagle nest up close. Info: Christa Drake, (218) 308-2328 or by email at christa.drake@state.mn.us .

Shooting Sports

For more information on any of the black powder shooting events below, check out the Coon 'n Crockett Muzzleloader Club's Facebook page or send an email to coonncrockett@gmail.com.

