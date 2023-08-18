Canoe, kayak enthusiast offers tips for beginning paddlers
Canoe and kayak fishing enthusiast Bryan Ford of Thompson, North Dakota, offers these safety tips and suggestions – in order – for beginning paddlers. The advice could also apply to paddlers of all skill levels.
Bryan Ford's excursions include such destinations as Quetico Provincial Park in Ontario, interior lakes in Isle Royale National Park on Lake Superior and Crowduck Lake in Manitoba.
- Wear your lifejacket at all times.
- Take a course on canoeing or kayaking.
- Travel with someone or a group of very experienced canoeists.
- Self rescue, flip a canoe or kayak in chest-high water and try to get back in.
- In fast-moving water, keep your paddle in the water as long as you can and don’t stop paddling – especially the front person.
- When you enter a canoe, be prepared. Have your sunscreen applied, your paddle in your hand, fishing gear ready, hat on and secured, etc. Ford said he was told by a ranger that someone has died on every falls along one route with eight waterfalls in Ontario’s Quetico Provincial Park.
- Keep heavier items in the bottom of your craft.
- Wear sunscreen and sun protection.
- Carry a floating water bilge pump.
- Watch YouTube videos on canoeing and read books from experts on canoeing.
- Learning the different types of paddling techniques; S-stroke from a J-stroke are the two most important.
- Use some kind of water protection for gear, especially in cold weather. Use super heavy duty garbage bags, if nothing else, and tie them shut.
- Learn to read the weather. Watch the high clouds vs. lower clouds, wind changes and wind speed. Get off the water in stormy weather. Don’t push your luck.
- Don’t wear cotton, wear quick-dry clothing. Wool is a go-to choice for Ford.
- Learn to navigate, use maps, compass and read the sun. Don’t rely on electronics.
- Tie a piece of rope to the back of the canoe, something to grab onto if you flip and swim your canoe.
- First aid knowledge.
- Paddling in unison with the other paddler in your canoe saves on correction strokes.
– staff report
