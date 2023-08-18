Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The list is long, but once made, it can be saved for future reference.

Bryan Ford's excursions include such destinations as Quetico Provincial Park in Ontario, interior lakes in Isle Royale National Park on Lake Superior and Crowduck Lake in Manitoba.

Canoe and kayak fishing enthusiast Bryan Ford of Thompson, North Dakota, offers these safety tips and suggestions – in order – for beginning paddlers. The advice could also apply to paddlers of all skill levels.

Canoe, kayak enthusiast offers tips for beginning paddlers Learn to navigate, use maps, compass and read the sun. Don’t rely on electronics.

