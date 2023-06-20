Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Doug Leier: Anglers, boaters play major role in preventing aquatic nuisance species

Aquatic nuisance species are non-native plants, animals or pathogens that can affect the ecology of our lakes and rivers and the economic and recreational value of those waterways.

0620-ANS-Check-Sak-246-53.jpg
The importance of continued information and education efforts is critical to raise the public’s understanding of the preventative steps recreationists need to follow to stop the introduction and spread of ANS in the state’s waterways.
Mike Anderson/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Doug Leier
By Doug Leier
Today at 9:01 AM

DougLeier22.jpg
Doug Leier is an outreach biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. Reach him at dleier@nd.gov.

WEST FARGO – Since 1993 when the wet cycle began, the growing and maintaining aquatic habitat has been … natural. If you are under the age of, say, 35 or 40, you’ve never known the impacts of lower water issues. Sure, we’ve had a few short-term drought interruptions during the wet cycle, but anyone who remembers the late 1980s and early 1990s will attest to the stark realities of a drought over years, compared to months.

This wet cycle helped maintain and grow the number of managed fisheries from under 200 to around 450. But the recent winterkill was a stark reminder how even with strong water levels, a long winter with snow and ice can also result in significant fish loss.

The threat of aquatic nuisance species is different from severe winterkill. The immediate threats are less obvious, but over time, the disruption of food chains and aggressive competition may result in long-term degradation of aquatic habitat and fisheries health.

The importance of continued information and education efforts is critical to raise the public’s understanding of the preventative steps recreationists need to follow to stop the introduction and spread of ANS in the state’s waterways.

What is ANS?

Aquatic nuisance species are non-native plants, animals or pathogens that can affect the ecology of our lakes and rivers and the economic and recreational value of those waterways.

“Many partners are taking a collaborative approach by reaching water recreationists, cabin owners, pet owners and water users about stopping the spread of aquatic nuisance species into our state’s lakes and rivers,” said Ben Holen, North Dakota Game and Fish Department ANS coordinator. “We’ve definitely seen an increase in awareness over the past decade.”

North Dakota currently has low numbers of aquatic nuisance species. Other than zebra mussels, just a few invasive plants and animals – curly leaf pondweed, Eurasian watermilfoil, flowering rush, and grass, bighead, silver and common carp – are found in some state waters.

What can I do?

To fight the introduction and spread of unwanted invasives, Holen said some of the shared burden falls on water users. The Game and Fish Department encourages anglers, pleasure boaters and others to clean, drain and dry all equipment after every use. Clean and remove all plants or animals from watercraft or equipment before leaving any recreational area. Drain and remove water from all equipment before exiting designated access points. Not draining water can be extremely hazardous and may cause negligent transportation of ANS to various locations. Afterwards, verify that all equipment is completely dry before using again.

If you find ANS

Report any ANS you see by calling Game and Fish at (701) 328-6300 or filing an online report . If possible, take pictures and note the area and situation in which the ANS was observed. If you observe ANS or vegetation on equipment leaving a waterbody or in transport, ask the owner/operator to clean the equipment. If this is not possible, call the Report All Poachers line at (701) 328-9921 with detailed information.

For more information on aquatic nuisance species, visit the department’s website at gf.nd.gov .

Doug Leier
By Doug Leier
Doug Leier is an outreach biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. Reach him at dleier@nd.gov.
