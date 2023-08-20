Brood surveys shed light on North Dakota upland game bird prospects

In this week’s segment of “North Dakota Outdoors,” Mike Anderson of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department tags along with upland game biologists as they conduct their annual roadside brood counts for pheasants, sharp-tailed grouse, turkeys and Hungarian partridge.

Game and Fish biologists conduct the annual roadside counts from late July through August.

“There’s still a lot of survey period yet, but I’m optimistic it’s going to be a real good fall,” said RJ Gross, upland game biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Bismarck.

North Dakota’s regular 2023 pheasant season opens Saturday, Oct. 7.