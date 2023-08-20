Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

Brood surveys shed light on North Dakota upland game bird prospects

Game and Fish biologists conduct the annual roadside counts from late July through August.

ND pheasant broods.jpg
North Dakota pheasant brood.
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 6:55 AM

In this week’s segment of “North Dakota Outdoors,” Mike Anderson of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department tags along with upland game biologists as they conduct their annual roadside brood counts for pheasants, sharp-tailed grouse, turkeys and Hungarian partridge.

Game and Fish biologists conduct the annual roadside counts from late July through August.

“There’s still a lot of survey period yet, but I’m optimistic it’s going to be a real good fall,” said RJ Gross, upland game biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Bismarck.

North Dakota’s regular 2023 pheasant season opens Saturday, Oct. 7.

