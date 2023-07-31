Boating, fishing and ATV enforcement keep DNR officers busy

Here is the weekly report from Department of Natural Resources conservation officers in northwest Minnesota and adjacent areas of northern Minnesota for Monday, July 31.

District 1 - Baudette area

CO Tony Hams (Warroad North) spent the week checking area anglers and monitoring ATV traffic. Violations encountered were no PFD, driving after revocation, no Minnesota driver’s license, failure to display registration and operating an ATV without headlights.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) investigated a gray wolf depredation and worked the Lake of the Woods and Beltrami Island area for angling and ATV activity.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports working boating and angling activity this past week. Time was spent patrolling area recreational vehicle trails and fielding calls and questions from the public regarding coming changes to this year’s hunting season. Regas noted PFD violations topped the list while checking anglers this past week.

READ MORE STORIES PERTAINING TO MINNESOTA DNR:







CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck North) worked on wetland violation assessments with county, state and federal entities. Enforcement action was taken on numerous ATV violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baudette East – vacant.

Baudette West – vacant.

Thief River Falls East – vacant.

Karlstad – vacant.

District 2 - Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports spending time this week checking anglers on area lakes and rivers. Watercraft operators were checked and AIS enforcement was worked at public water access sites. Miscellaneous wildlife-related complaints were received.

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) worked area lakes checking anglers. He responded to a local lake to assist Beltrami County with a search for a juvenile who had gone missing in the water.

CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent the week working sport fishing and ATV enforcement. Time was also spent giving a law and ethics presentation to a firearms safety class in Glyndon.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent some time this week assisting at the CO Academy during sport fishing week scenarios. Other time was spent checking anglers, aquatic plant management violations, following up with a report of a dead loon and working on a background investigation for the 2024 CO Academy.

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Brett Fox (Bemidji #2) spent the week patrolling for ATV, angling and watercraft activity. Fox assisted other officers during the Waterama Festival in Pope County. Violations this week included fishing without a license, watercraft registration violations and life jacket violations.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) responded to calls on possible aquatic invasive species and aquatic plant-related violations, assisted with a search warrant and followed up with ongoing cases.

Bagley – vacant.

Perham – vacant.

District 3 - Fergus Falls area

CO Andrew Goodman (Fergus Falls) reports working a detail on Lake Minnewaska for Waterama. The most common violations encountered were bow/transom riding and minor consumption. Additional time was spent working wetland, public water and angling cases.

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) hosted and taught an ATV safety class in Henning, certifying several youth. Plautz assisted training at the CO Academy for sport fishing week at Camp Ripley. Boating and fishing enforcement were conducted on area lakes and with neighboring officers.

CO Ryan Brown (Elbow Lake) reports checking angling and boating activity over the week. He also worked a detail on Lake Minnewaska for the Waterama event. Some violations encountered this week included fishing without angling license, failure to transfer watercraft title and numerous personal watercraft violations. Fishing success was very mild on area waters.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked anglers, boaters and ATV riders. Questions were received about injured deer, raccoons causing damage and installing lights at a lake access.

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) spent the week working on a background investigation and helping at the Academy. Over the weekend, she and many other COs and area law enforcement worked the Glenwood area during the Waterama.

CO Emily Douvier (Morris) reports working fishing, boating and recreational enforcement. Time was also spent on commercial inspections and working on a background investigation for the Enforcement Division.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were concentrated on checking anglers, boaters and personal watercraft operators. Baumbarger and numerous other COs worked Waterama on Lake Minnewaska over the weekend. Underage consumption of alcohol continued to be the highest-violated law. Additional time was spent following up on wetland and shore land violations.

District 4 - Walker area

CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked angling, ATV traffic, took calls for service and investigated land-use violations. Training was completed and maintenance on equipment was performed.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent time on the water during the week and fielded several wildlife-related complaints and questions. The most common violations for the week were related to personal flotation devices.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily worked at the CO Academy teaching fishing laws and tactics, as well as working on a background investigation of a conservation officer applicant. Some time was spent checking boaters and anglers. Mathy investigated a fish-dump littering complaint. A call of a tame whitetail buck aggressively contacting golfers was also received. Enforcement action was taken for angling violations.

CO Corey Sura (Remer) took several calls for injured wildlife and followed up on an ATV complaint, where it was believed that someone was placing a spike strip on an ATV trail. Miscellaneous warnings were given for violations such as operating a watercraft while someone is riding on the gunwales/bow and refusing to submit to water-related equipment inspection.

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked angling and boating activity. She also assisted with a motorcycle crash and responded to a call of an injured eagle.

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports patrolling public lands, checking anglers and ensuring watercraft are being operated safely on area lakes. He also attended a PAL event with the Sartell Police Department and did a K9 demo with K9 Jet.

ATV rec officer – vacant.